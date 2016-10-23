Sunderland's Victor Anichebe left red-faced after Twitter blunder

Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe was the laughing stock of the social media world today when he made a big blunder on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international has only featured fleetingly for the Black Cats since signing on a one-year deal in September.

But he was quick to Tweet his solidarity for the club's current plight after yesterday's last-gasp 1-0 defeat at West Ham.

Or at least he thought he was...what he actually did was expose the fact that his official Twitter account isn't actually written by him.

Most footballers leave their 'blue-ticked' accounts to PR companies, but Anichebe appears to have managed to make a mess of a simple 'cut and paste' job.

He Tweeted: "Can you tweet something like: 'Unbelievable support yesterday and great effort by the lads! Hard result to take! But we go again!"

The message was quickly deleted - but not before it had been retweeted more than 500 times and screen-grabbed for posterity.