Sunderland scout Croatia star again amid fears over Lamine Kone exit

Sunderland could be set to turn to Domagoj Vida to solve their defensive problems.

The Dynamo Kiev centre-half has been tracked by the Black Cats before.

And Sunderland had a representative at the Ukraine club’s 1-0 defeat at Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The centre of defence will be a key area for boss David Moyes in the next transfer window.

There continues to be speculation that the Black Cats may try to cash in on interest in Lamine Kone which would generate funds and the need for a replacement.

And Moyes looks set to lose Kone anyhow – and possibly fellow centre-half Papy Djilobodji – in January to the African Cup of Nations.

Tempting Vida away from the Ukraine should not be too difficult.

Dynamo Kiev are heading out of Europe, stuck at the bottom of Group B with only one point from four matches.

They are already eliminated from the Champions League with only a very slim chance of reaching the Europa League.

Vida has less than two years left of his contract at Kiev and Dynamo may decide to bring in some decent money for him rather than risk his contract petering out and risk losing him on a free.

During the summer, his club rated him in the £10million bracket with the Black Cats reputed to be offering £6million.

In the end, Sunderland recruited two central defenders in the window, spending £8million on Pay Djilobodji from Chelsea, while bringing in Jason Denayer on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Vida, 27, is highly rated as a defender. He has been a regular for Dynamo in both the Ukraine Premier Division as well as in the Champions League.and started all but one of Croatia’s matches at Euro 2016.