Sunderland snap up Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan in bargain deals

Sunderland have completed the signings of Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan.

The duo’s arrival at the Stadium of Light takes Simon Grayson’s summer recruitments to four, with Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway arriving on Wearside last week.

McGeady, 31, has penned a three-year deal on Wearside, while Vaughan has signed up for two years.

The pair are set to make their home debuts against McGeady’s former club Celtic, who take on the Black Cats on Saturday, July 29, in a showpiece game at the Stadium of Light to mark the 20th anniversary of its opening.

McGeady spent last season working alongside Simon Grayson during a loan stay with Preston, scoring eight league goals and winning North End’s Player of the Year award.

Vaughan, meanwhile, played under Grayson at Huddersfield earlier in his career.

While the fees are undisclosed, it is understood that McGeady has cost just £250,000, with Vaughan costing an initial £500,000.