Sunderland star Duncan Watmore reveals his thoughts on new England boss Gareth Southgate

England have got the right man in charge in Gareth Southgate.

That was the message from Sunderland star Duncan Watmore after the Football Association finally named the interim head coach as the permanent successor to the sacked Sam Allardyce.

Watmore had worked with Southgate during his time as the boss of the England Under-21 side.

The former Middlesbrough manager has had great success with the young Lions, leading them to the Toulon Tournament in the summer and has guided them to the Euro 2017 finals as well.

Watmore and Sunderland colleague Jordan Pickford have played key roles for the U21s, with the the Black Cats keeper also selected twice for the senior England squad during Southgate’s four-match temporary run.

And Watmore believes he can be a success.

“In my mind, I think Gareth is a very, very good manager,” said Watmore.

“I had a really good experience with him, I really enjoyed it, and I think he fully deserves the job.

“I think he’ll do a really good job, because I know from my experience of working with him that he is a really good guy.

“I think he’ll be a big success with England, the players will enjoy working with him and he’ll really do well.”

While Pickford has featured on the bench for the full England squad, Watmore is going strong with the 21s.

He scored a stunning goal in Paris earlier this month when England, managed by Aidy Boothroyd, were pipped 3-2 by France.