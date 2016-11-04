Sunderland star Jermain Defoe reveals the secret behind his goalscoring success

Jermain Defoe never doubts himself in front of goal - and says that mentality has served him well over the years.

The 34-year-old striker is bottom-of-the-table Sunderland‘s top scorer this season with five goals in 10 league games.

He had gone four games in all competitions without netting before his penalty against Arsenal in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat.

Duncan Watmore won the spot kick after rounding Petr Cech, Defoe coolly slotting home.

A mini goal drought was never going to worry the former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United ace, who has scored 188 league goals in his career.

But had not scoring for four games played on his mind?

“No. I was sharp in training and scoring goals,” Defoe said.

“You go a few games without scoring and think ‘the next game’ - I always believe I can score in the next game.

“Maybe having that mentality has helped me. That if I get a chance I will score. It doesn’t matter who I am playing against, which defender or team.

“I felt sharp. We got that little bit of luck with the penalty.

“Duncan [Watmore] did really well to win that, going round the keeper that way, it was really clever of him.”

Defoe will lead the line at the Vitality Stadium tomorrow afternoon, with the Black Cats looking for revenge for last season’s 2-0 defeat.

Eddie Howe’s side raced into a 2-0 lead after just nine minutes, with Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie the goalscorers.

Defoe added: “I remember the game last year against Bournemouth, I think they ran more than any team.

“They have the legs, obviously. We have to make it difficult for them, though.

“Be compact. It is a smaller pitch.

“And hopefully get that little bit of luck. Keep that clean sheet and get a goal.”