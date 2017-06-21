Sunderland striker Fabio Borini’s future remains up in the air

There is strong interest in Fabio Borini from Scottish giants Celtic and top Serie A sides, but the Sunderland striker admits his future remains up in the air.

The 26-year-old forward is expected to leave the Stadium of Light for pastures new in the wake of relegation to the Championship.

Celtic and Lazio have been strongly linked, while AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in Borini.

The former Roma and Parma striker is reported to favour a move back to Italy but – as yet – there have been no formal offers for his services.

Borini missed the bulk of the opening three months of last season with a thigh injury and only scored twice in 26 appearances as the Black Cats suffered relegation.

Speaking to the Italian press, Borini said: “Things in England could be better, given the recent relegation, of which I am very sorry.

“But you go ahead and I want to prepare for next season to the fullest extent.”

Speaking about his future, Borini added: “My decision will depend from which club puts up the more stimulating, competitive and stable and that is better suited to my personality as a person and a player.”

Celtic are already back in training ahead of their Champions League second qualifying round tie against Linfield or San Marino side La Fiorita on July 11/12.

Borini is set to be one of several first-team players leaving this summer. Jordan Pickford has already signed for Everton in a deal worth up to £30million, while Jermain Defoe will sign for Bournemouth as a free agent next month.