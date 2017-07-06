Sunderland to face Hartlepool United in pre-season friendly

Sunderland have added another pre-season friendly to their schedule.

Simon Grayson will take his Sunderland squad to play National League side Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Tuesday, July 18 (KO 7.30pm).

Tickets will be priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions (U16/over 60s).

The Sunderland squad return to the UK on Thursday afternoon following a five-night training camp in Austria ahead of the first friendly game against Bury at Gigg Lane on Friday (KO 7.30pm).

The game against Lee Clark’s League One side kicks off a busy few weeks for Sunderland ahead of the opening game of the Championship campaign, at home to Derby County on

August 4. The Black Cats face Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm), the first of three games north of the border.

Sunderland play Livingston FC on Wednesday, July 12, (KO 7.45pm) at the Almondvale Stadium before finishing their Scottish leg away to St Johnstone on Saturday, July 15 (KO 3pm).

Next up for Grayson’s side is the friendly with Pools on July 18 before another away trip to Bradford City on Saturday, July 22 (KO 3pm).

The busy pre-season programme ends with a trip to Scunthorpe United on Wednesday, July 26 before the showpiece friendly with Celtic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, July 29.

Tickets for the Celtic game, to mark the Stadium of Light’s 20th anniversary, are now on general sale.

Adults (£15), Over-65s (£12), under-22s (£7), Under-16 (£5) and a family ticket £18.