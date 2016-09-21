Sunderland to face Southampton in EFL Cup fourth round

Sunderland face a daunting trip to Southampton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup after overcoming Queens Park Rangers 2-1 earlier tonight.

A Paddy McNair brace was enough to see the Black Cats through, while Southampton beat Crystal Palace 2-0 with goals from Charlie Austin and Jake Hesketh.

Sunderland beat Southampton on the way to the Capital One Cup final back in the 2013/14 season.

The tie will be played week commencing October 24, at St Mary’s Stadium.

Elsewhere in the draw, Championship side Newcastle will take on Preston North End at St James’s Park.

West Ham will take on Chelsea, Manchester United will play close rivals Manchester City, Arsenal face Reading, Liverpool tackle Tottenham, Bristol City will battle it out with Hull City and Leeds will take on Norwich.