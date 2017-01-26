Sunderland transfers: Relegation rivals making significant moves as Black Cats linked with former defender

Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Patrick van Aanholt looks set to run towards deadline day after they reportedly agreed a fee with Norwich City for Robbie Brady.

With just five days to go in the transfer window, Sunderland and their Premier League relegation rivals look set to be busy.

Black Cats bosses Martin Bain and David Moyes were at Eppleton CW last night as the Under-18s lost 4-3 to Newcastle United in the FA Youth Cup, and are thought to be assessing potential targets in case Dutch left-back van Aanholt leaves for the capital.

That move could be complicated by Palace chief Sam Allardyce’s swoop for Brady, who had been expected to sign for Burnley this month.

Having already signed Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City for £12million, the former Sunderland boss is unlikely to sign three left-sided players to boost his survival push.

Ireland star Brady could yet sign for the Clarets, who have also had a bid accepted by second-bottom Hull City for Robert Snodgrass.

That bid is believed to have been matched by both Middlesbrough and West Ham United, sparking a scramble for the Scot’s signature.

It leaves the relegation fight finely poised, with significant fees set to be spent by teams at the bottom of the table.

Both Palace and Hull are in the market for £11million-rated Yann M’Vila, the former Sunderland loan midfielder who turned down the chance to sign on a pre-contract late last year.

As for Sunderland, they have been linked with a swoop for former defender Nedum Onuoha.

The 30-year-old, now at QPR, spent the 2010/11 season on Wearside, scoring a memorable solo goal against Chelsea in a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.