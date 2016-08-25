Sunderland will sign Manquillo from Atletico Madrid today

Sunderland will today complete the signing of Javier Manquillo – as David Moyes ramps up his transfer business.

The 22-year-old right-back will arrive on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid after completing his medical at the Academy of Light late last night.

He jetted into the North East yesterday, ahead of Sunderland’s 1-0 EFL Cup win over League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Assistant manager Paul Bracewell, speaking instead of Moyes post-match, said: “The lad [Manquillo] is obviously having his medical at the moment.

“He came in [Tuesday] afternoon and he’s having his medical as we speak.”

When asked if further business is close, Bracewell added: “Possibly.

“As they always say, once they are in the building and it’s all done, you will be the first to know.”

Chief executive Martin Bain watched the second round win before heading straight to the Academy to oversee the final stages of the medical.

Personal terms have been agreed and Manquillo is set to be in contention for the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Manquillo spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Liverpool but failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Anfield under then-manager Brendan Rodgers.

He made just 10 Premier League appearances but Moyes will be hoping he is the man to solve his problems at right-back.

Donald Love has been unconvincing, while Billy Jones is still out with a hip injury.

Manquillo – a former target of Juventus – enjoyed a productive spell last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille but was surplus to requirements at Atletico this season.

As revealed yesterday, Manquillo was one of Moyes’ main targets as he looks to strengthen his squad before the transfer deadline.

Sunderland are in desperate need of new signings, with Moyes’ options decimated in recent weeks through injuries – the latest one being goalkeeper Vito Mannone – and the sale of Younes Kaboul to Watford.

Moyes also wants to tie up a deal for £3million-rated Barnsley central defender Alfie Mawson.

The 22-year-old is highly rated but Sunderland are set to beat several other clubs to his signature.