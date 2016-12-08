Victor Anichebe is amazing, says team-mate Jermain Defoe

In-form Jermain Defoe has saluted the man who has been “amazing” in Sunderland’s revival.

Defoe’s stunning sequence in front of goal has come in tandem with the startling Premier League return of Victor Anichebe.

Black Cats boss David Moyes said this week how Anichebe had helped the star striker.

Both have now scored three in the last four matches and are on fire going into Saturday’s crucial bottom-of-the-table showdown at Swansea.

While there is no doubting the star quality of Defoe, he is quick to emphasise what Anichebe has brought to the side.

The 28-year-old arrived on Wearside AFTER transfer deadline day, Moyes taking a punt on his former Everton striker who had been out of work following his departure from West Brom in May.

Defoe has marvelled not only Big Vic’s form but the work he has put in at the Academy of Light.

“Victor missed pre-season and hadn’t played a lot of football before that,” he said.

“He had to get himself fit and some days he was doing three training sessions, he was really putting the work in.

“Victor is getting rewarded now, not just with his performances but he has scored goals.

“He’s been amazing since he came to the club.”