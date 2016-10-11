Wahbi Khazri insists ‘Don’t panic!’ as winless Sunderland aim to turn their season around

Wahbi Khazri admits Sunderland’s points tally is not good enough but insists there is no reason to panic, writes Richard Mennear.

The winless Black Cats currently prop up the rest of the Premier League table, with just two points from their opening seven games.

Sunderland travel to second-bottom Stoke City this weekend when top flight football returns after the international break.

And the 25-year-old winger – back in the fold after injuries to Adnan Januzaj and Steven Pienaar – is confident Sunderland will turn their season around.

“No panic, we need to work hard every day and play 100 per cent every game,” Khazri said, when asked about the current feeling amongst the struggling squad.

“If we do that then the goals and the wins will come back.

“We need to keep working hard.”

A win at home to West Bromwich Albion in the final game before the break was needed but coming from behind for a point thanks to sub Patrick van Aanholt’s late equaliser did, at least, show some character.

And £9million January signing Khazri knows from personal experience last season exactly what is needed to stay in the Premier League.

“West Brom caused problems on the counter-attack,” he added.

“We had a good reaction to going behind and we need this to stay in the Premier League.

“It has been a poor start to the season, two points from seven games is not good.

“Now we need to work together and look to take the three points in the next game.

“We showed a good reaction against West Brom and you need to play 100 per cent every game to stay in the Premier League.

“It is the same as last season, we showed that. Sometimes you lose the game, it is normal because of football.

“You have to give 100 percent,” said the ex-Bordeaux wideman.

Sunderland don’t play on home soil again until the end of the month, when title-hopefuls Arsenal head to the Stadium of Light on October 29.

Between now and then, David Moyes’ side face Stoke City and West Ham United away in the league and Southampton away in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Khazri admits this is a critical period, with Sunderland in desperate need of picking up points to ensure they don’t become stranded, even at this early stage of the campaign.

“It was better to take one point (against West Brom) than zero but for me we need three points,” added Khazri.

“We could have won the game against West Brom.

“We managed one point, it is okay.

“West Ham got a draw, which is good for us but we need to work every day in order to win the next game.”