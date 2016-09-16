Why ‘born fighter’ Didier Ndong could be better than Yann M’Vila for Sunderland

Didier Ndong possesses all the tools to be a better player for Sunderland than Yann M’Vila, according to French football expert Christian Nourry.

But the editor-in-chief of French Football Weekly says the Gabon international midfielder is far from the finished product.

Nourry admits he was surprised to see the Black Cats snap up Ndong for a club record fee at the end of the window summer window.

He even believes it was a sign of the club’s desperation that they paid so highly for such a raw, unproven player.

But that does not mean Nourry thinks Ndong will flop. Quite the contrary.

Nourry is of the belief that the 22-year-old can be a massive player for Sunderland not only this season, but for many years to come.

And he reckons Ndong, who is likely to be handed his first start in red and white on Sunday when David Moyes’ men travel to White Hart Lane, can also surpass the achievements of fan favourite M’Vila.

“Sunderland have got themselves a born fighter in Ndong,” said Nourry.

“He is a player who I believe can be better for Sunderland than M’Vila. I also think he can go on to have a much better career than M’Vila.

“If you look at M’Vila and Ndong at the same age, it is clear that the latter is more mature.

“He does not possess the technical ability of M’Vila, but he is a player who the manager will not have to worry about.

“He is someone who will work hard, is industrious and will work well as a blocker in front of Lamine Kone and Papy Djilobodji.

“What he does need is time, though. He has potential but is not the finished product. It is for that reason why I was surprised David Moyes signed him.”

To Nourry, the addition of Ndong comes from an English obsession with the idea of replicating Leicester City’s recent success in picking up talent from Ligue 1.

Every team is searching for the next N’Golo Kante or Riyad Mahrez, according to Nourry, but he admits there are very few players of that level available to step straight into Premier League football.

“Every team is looking for a Mahrez or a Kante – this is not easy,” he said.

“We have seen some teams have success in the French market and Sunderland have tried to replicate that by bringing in the likes of Wahbi Khazri, Kone and Ndong.

“This is not easy, though.

“Teams like Newcastle United have tried to shop in the market. They signed Henri Saivet and Massadio Haidara, who was the best young left-back France had seen since Patrice Evra.

“Those players were not ready to step right in and, as a result, have failed or seen their career stall.

“Sunderland need to be patient with Ndong. He will need time to settle. He has the potential to be a very good player, but so have many who have left for England too soon.”

Ndong’s style of play has brought some people to draw up comparisons with Lee Cattermole.

When scrutinising his disciplinary record it is easy to see why.

But Nourry says there are subtle differences.

He said: “He is not quite like Cattermole – he does not get involved with quarrels or argue with referees.

“What he will do, though, is battle in midfield much like Cattermole.

“Ndong played football in Tunisia, which is a very tough league for a non-North African player to grow up.

“He has had a tough schooling, both on and off the field, and so comes to England with something to prove.

“I believe he will fight for everything, and if he is given time to develop in a holding role he will be a valuable player in English football.”

Nourry admits that, having watched Sunderland already this season, he does not see a place for both Jack Rodwell and former Lorient man Ndong in the same midfield.

“That would be far too defensive,” he said.

“I just do not see how that can work for Sunderland.

“Rodwell is the player I would think Moyes would choose to drop to bring Ndong in.

“Jan Kirchhoff is a partner who I think is more suited to playing alongside Ndong.

“Ndong needs a player alongside him who can play with the ball at their feet.

“Sunderland have managed to sign a player who is raw but talented.

“He’s not the best player technically on the ball but will provide energy and fight.”