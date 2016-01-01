Search
Why Sunderland have nothing to fear from Boxing Day clash at Manchester United

Sunderland have nothing to fear from the trip to Old Trafford, says Victor Anichebe.

10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Manchester United

We take a look at 10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Manchester United over the years.

Sunderland manager David Moyes heads back to Old Trafford on Monday

Sunderland boss David Moyes on a mission in first return to face Manchester United

David Moyes is looking to mastermind a Sunderland win over Manchester United after revealing his disappointment over his Old Trafford spell lasting just 10 months.

Billy Jones is back in training ahead of Monday's visit to Manchester United

David Moyes on Sunderland’s Christmas plans and his selection dilemma

David Moyes says there is no time to waste when it comes to preparing for the Boxing Day clash at Manchester United.

Donald Love played a starring role against Watford

Donald Love on life at Sunderland, competition for places, and working under David Moyes

David Moyes had one eye on the future when he returned to Manchester United in the summer to sign duo Paddy McNair and Donald Love.

Victor Anichebe

Victor Anichebe relishes his challenge set by Sunderland manager David Moyes

Victor Anichebe is enjoying his football again as he embraces his new role in the Sunderland team.

Jermain Defoe

Manchester United-Sunderland: Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe looks for Liverpool-style performance

Jermain Defoe admits a trip to Manchester United is as “tough” as they come in the Premier League – but says Sunderland can pull it off if they can take their chances.

Billy Jones is walking a disciplinary tightrope

Two Sunderland players walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of Manchester United clash

Sunderland have two players walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Manchester United.

Victor Anichebe

Nigeria eye January recall for Sunderland ace - but he won’t be leaving Black Cats’ relegation battle

Sunderland pulled off one of the transfers of the decade when they swapped Jozy Altidore for Jermain Defoe.

Adnan Januzaj

Sunderland boss reveals what he told Manchester United loanee Adnan Januzaj to spark upturn in form

David Moyes has backed Adnan Januzaj to become a match-winner for Sunderland after a string of improved performances.

Duncan Watmore

No moping during injury hell, says Sunderland’s Duncan Watmore

Duncan Watmore insists he will support Sunderland with passion during his long absence.

Jermain Defoe: Brilliant 2016. Picture by FRANK REID

Jermain Defoe dedicates player of year award to Sunderland fans

Jermain Defoe dedicated his North East Football Writers’ Player of the Year award to Sunderland’s fans and said the club would be “part of me forever”.

Donald Love

Ex-Manchester United defender Donald Love dreams of winning with Sunderland at Old Trafford

Donald Love feels he has nothing to prove on his return to Old Trafford - and the defender admits he would “love” to beat Manchester United.

David Moyes (right) looks on

David Moyes on Sunderland’s ‘big’ boost ahead of Manchester United return

Sunderland have been handed a major psychological boost by lifting themselves off the bottom of the Premier League in time for Christmas, believes David Moyes ahead of his return to Old Trafford.

David Moyes

David Moyes reveals the number of wins Sunderland need to stay up

Sunderland will need at least 10 wins this season to have a chance of remaining a Premier League side.

Ricky Alvarez

Sunderland’s Ricky Alvarez wait will go to March

Sunderland’s wait for a decision over Ricky Alvarez will stretch into March next year.

Victor Anichebe

Sunderland star hoping new faces can come in

Victor Anichebe hopes Sunderland will be able to find a way of adding new faces to their injury-hit squad in January.

Patrick van Aanholt celebrates his winning goal

Sunderland 1 Watford 0: Patrick van Aanholt strike moves Cats off the bottom

Sunderland moved off the foot of the Premier League table after a hard-fought victory over Watford.

Gary Hutchinson

Sunderland AFC director to leave club

Sunderland AFC commercial director Gary Hutchinson is to leave the club.

