Vote: Do you think Sam Allardyce will keep his job as England manager?

As information emerges about an undercover operation by the Daily Telegraph, do you think Big Sam will keep his job as England manager?

The investigation by the national newspaper, which first came to light yesterday, revealed that Sam Allardyce met people who he thought were representatives of a Far East firm - he was then captured on camera appearing to tell reporters it was "not a problem" to get around FA rules that stop third parties "owning" football players' economic rights.

Ex-Sunderland boss Allardyce at centre of allegations over transfer rules dodge

Do you think he will keep as job as the national team's manager?

Football Association launch investigation into Sam Allardyce's comments as ex-Sunderland boss fights for job