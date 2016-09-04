Watch non-league goalkeeper score from inside his own box

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Goalkeeper Dan Lowson is the toast of North East non-league club Spennymoor Town after setting them on the road to FA Cup success.

But it wasn't a clean sheet or penalty save which made Dan the man of the moment for the Evo-Stik Premier Division club.

Spennymoor goalkeeper Dan Lowson is mobbed by his teammates after scoring from inside his own penalty area. Pic: Spennymoor Town FC.

He scored from a free-kick in his own box to open the scoring in the FA Cup first qualifying round away to Radcliffe Borough yesterday.

The amazing feat happened in the 22nd minute of his 50th appearance for the club.

Lowson kicked the ball downfield and watched in amazement as it bounced over the head of his opposite number on the rain-soaked surface.

He said afterwards: “I was just delighted to make my 50th appearance for the club, but to top it off with an 80-yard goal made it memorable.

"It’s great to be in the hat for the next round of the FA Cup.”

Ironically, Radcliffe's goalkeeper almost did the same later in the game, which Spennymoor won 5-3.

Moors' assistant manager Alan White said: “The game was played in difficult conditions after some heavy rainfall and the skiddy surface came into play.

"You don’t see this sort of thing happen very often and you’d think the opposition goalkeeper would say he should have done better, with it bouncing over him.”

