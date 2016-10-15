Youngstars: Girls festival of Football hits Hartlepool

youngst rs

Youngsters from the town’s schools took part in a tournament in the nationwide Girls’ Festival of Football.

Dyke House College hosted the tournament to celebrate the Football Association initiative.

Middlesbrough’s Acklam Grange claimed the honours in a competition organised by Dyke House.

There were slight changes to the initial play, with Manor and St Michael’s B teams missing from the line up.

But there were still two groups with three fixtures played for each team.

Macmillan, from Middlesbrough, dominated by winning all their three games in Group A in impressive fashion. High Tunstall were runners up with two wins from their three.

Tunstall had a 2-1 win over English Martyrs and a 1-0 win over Durham Johnston.

In group B, Acklam and Dyke House both won two and lost one to finish joint top.

Dyke House won both their games 1-0 with Elly Todd scoring both against St Michael’s and Shotton Hall.

But Macmillan knocked Dyke House out in the semi-final with the only goal of the game with two minutes to go erasing the threat of penalties.

Acklam set up an all Middlesbrough final by defeating High Tunstall 3-2 on penalties after a tight goalless game.

Dyke House would like to say thank you to Alysha Cook from Durham FA and Aimee and Paul Stabler from Pools Youth for supporting the event.

The College’s Young Leaders Kate Hardy, Blayne Hall & Brooke Newton did a great job officiating.