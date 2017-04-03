Ailing Hartlepool Rovers need Medical boost after Consett hammering

Hartlepool Rovers’ relegation woes continue after a heavy loss at Consett.

This result, coupled with Novocastrians’ 17-11 home win over Gateshead, dropped Rovers back to third bottom.

Novos now enjoy a two-point lead, and Hartlepool’s shock 24-22 home win over Horden & Peterlee pulled them back to within four points of their neighbours.

With two weekends to go, there are a number of permutations but a bonus point Novos’ win at home to Gosforth this Saturday would see them head into the last weekend’s showdown with Hartlepool at Mayfield Park safe and with nothing to play for.

Hartlepool will do well to get anything out of this week’s trip to champions-elect Northern and so would need to get as much as possible from that home date with the Tynesiders.

That leaves Rovers looking their last two matches against Medicals and Middlesbrough.

The Medics will arrive at the Friarage with rumours circulating that they might be about to suffer a further 10-point deduction which would pull them right back into the dogfight - and so are not going to roll over.

A single point could be enough to see the Whites safe but they will want to aim for the win with a tough away-day against in-form Middlesbrough at Acklam Park to come in their final game.

It is hard to believe that it has come to this.

After being within a point of leaders Northern and South Shields Westoe earlier in the campaign, a steady slide down the Durham Northumberland One table has ensued and this proud club is in dire straits and fighting for its place in the division.

Saturday’s result looks like a landslide - but nothing could be further from the truth, Rovers more than held their own for long periods only to pay the price for some poor defending.

Whilst Rovers had to battle for their points, six of the hosts’ eight tries could have been prevented with the first, after just 26 seconds, setting the tone.

If there was one man who didn’t deserve to be on the losing side it was Callum Whitehead who led from the front, and recalled scrum half Matty Stephenson wasn’t far behind his captain.

Consett were 7-0 up in the blink of an eye when Matthew Tetley charged down a Daz Fawcett clearance kick and gathered to score, Haydn Petch converting.

Fawcett went wide with a 30-metre penalty after five minutes and when Rovers failed to clear their lines on 11 minutes Stiaan van der Merwe ghosted through the cover to cross, Petch adding the extras.

Whitehead could just not stretch to the tryline three minutes later but a sustained spell of pack pressure eventually told with prop Billy Lloyd touching down for his first points for the first XV.

Fawcett slotted an excellent conversion from wide out.

The Friaragemen were on the verge of levelling things after 20 minutes with Whitehead, Lloyd and Dylan Langley pressing only for van der Merwe to pick off Fawcett’s pass to David Grand and break away. Alex Rochester chased him down but James Wheeler was there in support.

Instead of 14-14 it was 21-7 following Petch’s conversion.

Rovers dug themselves out of a hole on the half hour only to then leave a big gap for Petch to run home and convert for a 28-7 lead.

Steven Barnfield then jinked his way down the right wing but his ‘try’ was disallowed for a foot in touch.

Fawcett put a three-pointer over after 39 minutes but Rovers failed to see out the half and a lost lineout brought a try for Richard Tetley and a 33-10 half-time lead.

Rochester looked to be in at the right hand corner flag on 50 minutes but from the five-metre scrum Whitehead charged 15 metres to the line, Fawcett’s conversion making the score 33-17.

A charge down by Grand saw Rovers force three five metre scrums but the score wouldn’t come and the match then changed tack completely with referee Leslie Cash dishing out five yellow cards after a brawl erupted; three of them to Whitehead, Langley and Chrissy Harrison.

With Rovers still trying to reorganize when the whistle blew, van der Merwe, who ran the show for Consett, took a quick tap penalty to go in unopposed, Petch’s conversion making it 38-17.

Petch crossed and converted after 79 minutes and two minutes into added time James Herdman went past four disheartened defenders to make the final score 52-17.

“When we had the ball we looked good and attacked well, scoring some good tries,” said coach Jon Benson.

“Our defence has been better of late and the game went away from us very quickly.

“We kept trying, though, and plugged away and kept our discipline.

“We need to keep our standards up, not let them slip; we know what we need to do to reach safety. It’s in our own hands.

“Today just wasn’t to be our day.”

Consett: Patterson, Herdman, Wheeler, Petch, Patchcott, Trott, van der Merwe, Walls, Henderson, Sadler, Gray, Rowbotham (c), M Tetley, Southern, R Tetley. Subs used: Cleaver, Raine, Johnson

Tries: van der Merwe 11, 70; Petch 30, 79; Tetley 1; Wheeler 20; R Tetley 40+2; Herdman 80+2; conversions: Petch 1, 11, 20, 30, 70, 79

Penalties awarded 4, kicked 0, missed 0; scrums won 7; lineouts won 6

Rovers: Rochester, Harrison, S Barnfield, Grand, A Smith, Fawcett, Stevenson, A Flounders, J Cushlow, Lloyd, Langley, Ryan, Whitehead (c), Wood, Dring. Subs used: Hanley, Jeffrey, O’Callaghan

Tries: Lloyd 16; Whitehead 50; conversions: Fawcett 16, 50; penalty: Fawcett 39

Penalties awarded 9, kicked 1, missed 1; scrums won 16; lineouts won 6

Referee: Leslie Cash (Durham)

Sent off: none; sin bin: R Tetley 46; Walls, Cleaver, Langley, Whitehead & Harrison all 69

Other results: Barnard Castle 90 Ryton 3; Gosforth 15 Northern 43; Hartlepool 24 Horden & Peterlee 22; Medicals 21 Middlesbrough 38; Novocastrians 17 Gateshead 22; South Shields Westoe 24 Stockton 0