GOLF club enjoys its festive scramble

Castle Eden Golf Club
It was Santa Scramble time at Castle Eden Golf Club at the weekend.
Eleven youngsters aged from seven took part in the junior and adult scramble event over the first
seven holes.
A great afternoon was had by all and as it was the first time on the course for a few of the kids, well done to them.
A well done also, to all the relatives and adults for being patient and helping the kids to enjoy their golf.
The first prize went to “Team Edwards”, comprising Cole, Rosie and dad Mike.
Second place was awarded to club secretary Mick and Abbie Clucas, who also were voted top for
having the best Santa Hats.
Nearest the pin on the sixth hole was Keiran Hall.
A big thanks and Happy Christmas goes out from the club to all who took part.
Hartlepool Golf Club
Competition Winners 2016
Club Championships - Div 1 - Luke Bassam
Div 2 - Ged McIlwrath (and best net score of 139)
Div 3 - Alan Fawcett
Div 4 - Paul Hunter
Top Dog - John Burton & Nigel Bradwell
Winter Medal - Mark Davies & Dave Halliday
Malcolm Cole Challenge - Stephen Newlove
Memorial Trophy - Steven Saville
Macmillan Hall of Fame - Kevin Lightowler
Easter Fourball - Andrew Fletcher & Ian Austwicke
Hart Warren Scramble - Ian & Jamie Austwicke, Andrew Fletcher and Jon Kegans
Portas Trophy - Kevin Taylor
TB Thompson - Alan Ducklin & Dave Duncan
Golf Foundation - Marcus Newcombe
EGU Gold Medal - Ian Musgrave
4BBB Trophies - John Watt & John Fawcett
Coates Bowl - Luke Bassam
Harry Widdows - Carl Rochester
Handicap Trophy - Steven Wilson
AR Pallister - Lee Sanderson
Mixed Fours - William Wilkinson & Mrs Linda Peacey
Presidents Prize - Alan Carter & Neil Thornley
Senior/Junior - Dave Webster & Daniel Navin
Father & Son - Andrew & Jason Fletcher
Seniors Trophy - Derek Crowe
Veterans Trophy - Jimmy Campbell
Gardner Cup - John Krancioch
Furness Cup - Stephen Newlove
Summer Medal - Andrew Fletcher & Jon Kegans
Leading Club Qualifier - Michael Williams
Club Cup - Daryll Brown
Captains Putter - Graham Young & David Anderson
Peace Cup - Steven Nicol
Pearson Cup - Graham M Smith
Peter Peddie Cup - Kevin Horsley
4BBB Knockout - Andrew Fletcher & Cameron Watson
Professionals Prize - L Bassam, S Bassam & M Bassam
Junior Patrons - Adam Christal
JF Clark Trophy (best gross score of the year) - Jack Ainscough (65)
TN Horsman Salver (best net score of the year) - Adam Healey (61)
Ladies
Captains Winter Shield - Mrs Linda Peacey
Top Cat - Mrs Brenda Corney
Winter Eclectic - Miss Ruth Lindley (gross) Mrs Linda Peacey (net)
Philpott Trophy - Miss Shannon O’Dwyer
Winter 12 hole - Mrs Sue Relton
Rowland Cup - Mrs Maureen Wheelwright
Coronation Foursomes - Mrs Maureen Wheelwright & Miss Frieda Wilkinson
May Lowery - Mrs Frieda Wilkinson
Palmer Greensomes - Mrs Maureen Harper & Mrs Maria Blades
Peddie Cup/EWGA Medal - Miss Freida Wilkinson
Bettie Bell Trophy - Mrs Maureen Wheelwright
Ping Competition - Mrs Maria Blades & Mrs Mrs Brenda Corney
Centenary Trophy - Mrs Maria Blades
4BBB Trophy - Mrs Kath Holcroft & Mrs Mandy Crawford
Wilkinson Centenary Trophy - Mrs Christine Millions
Presidents Prize - Mrs Mandy Crawford
John Player Trophy - Miss Brittany Hill
Pounder Trophy Silver - Miss Shannon O’Dwyer
Pounder Trophy Net - Miss Brittany Hill
Neil Potter Bronze - Mrs Maureen Harper
Harold Turner - Mrs Kath Holcroft & Mrs Mandy Crawford
Veterans Silver Spoons - Mrs Sue Relton
Miss EM Dick Salver - Miss Brittany Hill
Coronation Cup - Mrs Betty Spencelayh
Golf Foundation - Mrs Mandy Crawford
Captains Prize - Mrs Betty Spencelayh
Autumn Salver - Miss Amy Sutheran
Breakthrough Brooch - Mrs Mandy Crawford
Rosebowl Knockout - Mrs Maureen Wheelwright
George Horsley Knockout - Mrs Mandy Crawford
Scott Medal - Miss Freida Wilkinson
Ladies Club Cup - Miss Freida Wilkinson
Seaton Carew Golf Club
Competition Winners 2016
Club Champion - Ian Hendry
Ladies Champion - Barbara Conley
Junior Champion - Connor Wilson
Ian Alderson Stableford - Dave Westmoreland
Secretarys Pen - Martin Johnson
Spring Medal - James Brumpton
Spring Stableford Lol Atkinson Trophy - William Guthrie
May Singles Stableford - Anthony Watson
Gray Trophy - Jon Beaumont
Thompson Medal - Ian Hayes
R&A Quaich - Mick Draper
Lytham Trophy - Clive Wilson
Centenary Medal - Cat 1 John Rutherford, Cat 2 Neil McGurry, Cat 3 Pete Bianco, Cat 4 Clive
Wilson
June Singles Stableford 1 - Ian Malham
June Singles Stableford 2 - Chis Verrall
Seniors Medal - Ian Jackson
Bogey - Cat 1 Simon Neill, Cat 2 Neil Kennedy, Cat 3 Chris Boynton, Cat 4 Mark Hawkins
August Stableford 1 - Daryl Allen
August Stableford 2 - David Lithgo Memorial Trophy - Richard Long
Autumn Medal - Tony McBean
Autumn Stableford - Kevin Rowntree
October Medal 1 - Graham Robinson
October Medal 2 - John Diggins
Best Gross round of the year - Scott Phillips
Calcutta singles - Kris Diamond
Calcutta foursomes - Phil Cain & Tommy Connor
Ladies
Sergeant Bowl - Margaret Tillot & Dennis Smith
Thomlinson Bowl - Barbara Conley
Furness Bowl - Sue I’Anson
Thomlinson singles knockout - Val Facchini
Sivewright Trophy silver - Stacey Dawson
Sivewright Trophy bronze - Gloria West
Metcalfe Armada Dishes - Ruth Lindley & Melanie Downs
Jubilee Dish Captains Prize - Patt Todd
Presidents Cup - Barbara Conley
Brighten Trophy - Sue I’Anson
Doris Anderson silver - Barbara Conley
Doris Anderson bronze - Anne Kennedy
Sivewright Putter - Jane Longhorn
Sivewright Pendant - Jane Longhorn
Centenary Cup - Irene Alcroft
Riley Lee Medal - Gill Savage
Most Improved Golfer - Elaine Thubron
Juniors
Junior Club Champion - Jack Burton
Junior Club Champion best net score - Lloyd Thrift
Winter league 1 - Jack Burton
Winter league 2 - Izabella Knowles
Singles Stableford - Josh McCall
Singles Medal 1 - Jack Burton
Easter Stableford 1 - Lloyd Thrift
Easter Stableford 2 - Josh McCall
Easter Stableford 3 - Ben Cordwell-Smith
Singles Medal 3 - Jack Burton
Singles Stableford 3 - Alfie Short
Singles Stableford 4 - Ben Shield
Singles Stableford 5 - Aaron Robertson
Singles Stableford 6 - Ben Robinson
Summer Cup 1 - Div 1 Josh McCall Div 2 Aaron Robertson
Summer Cup 2 - Div 1 Josh McCall
Summer Cup 3 - Div 1 Josh McCall
Summer Cup 4 - Div 1 Joe Hall Div 2 Ella Jackson
Summer Cup 5 - Div 1 Ben Robinson Div 2 Lucca Jackson
Summer Cup 6 - Div 1 Jack Burton Div 2 Harry Watts
Summer Cup Overall winner and recipient of The Graham Laidlaw Shield - Josh McCall
Summer Cup Overall winner and recipient of the Prokinley Cup - Jack Burton
Most Points over the year - Jack Burton
End of Hols Medal -
Div 1 Ben Cordwell-Smith Div 2 Harry Watts
Sunday Cup 1 - Div 1 James Richardson Div 2 James King
Sunday Cup 2 - Div 1 Aaron Robertson
Sunday Cup 3 - Div 1 Jack Burton Div 2 Lucca Jackson
Sunday Cup 4 - Div 1 Jack Burton
Sunday Cup 5 - Div 1 Josh McCall
John Hall Rose Bowl for largest handicap reduction - Louis Westmoreland
Laurie Atkinson Trophy for achievement - Lucca Jackson
Brain Quinn Trophy for Junior Golfer of the year - Josh McCall