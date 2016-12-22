GOLF club enjoys its festive scramble

Castle Eden Golf Club

It was Santa Scramble time at Castle Eden Golf Club at the weekend.

Eleven youngsters aged from seven took part in the junior and adult scramble event over the first

seven holes.

A great afternoon was had by all and as it was the first time on the course for a few of the kids, well done to them.

A well done also, to all the relatives and adults for being patient and helping the kids to enjoy their golf.

The first prize went to “Team Edwards”, comprising Cole, Rosie and dad Mike.

Second place was awarded to club secretary Mick and Abbie Clucas, who also were voted top for

having the best Santa Hats.

Nearest the pin on the sixth hole was Keiran Hall.

A big thanks and Happy Christmas goes out from the club to all who took part.

Hartlepool Golf Club

Competition Winners 2016

Club Championships - Div 1 - Luke Bassam

Div 2 - Ged McIlwrath (and best net score of 139)

Div 3 - Alan Fawcett

Div 4 - Paul Hunter

Top Dog - John Burton & Nigel Bradwell

Winter Medal - Mark Davies & Dave Halliday

Malcolm Cole Challenge - Stephen Newlove

Memorial Trophy - Steven Saville

Macmillan Hall of Fame - Kevin Lightowler

Easter Fourball - Andrew Fletcher & Ian Austwicke

Hart Warren Scramble - Ian & Jamie Austwicke, Andrew Fletcher and Jon Kegans

Portas Trophy - Kevin Taylor

TB Thompson - Alan Ducklin & Dave Duncan

Golf Foundation - Marcus Newcombe

EGU Gold Medal - Ian Musgrave

4BBB Trophies - John Watt & John Fawcett

Coates Bowl - Luke Bassam

Harry Widdows - Carl Rochester

Handicap Trophy - Steven Wilson

AR Pallister - Lee Sanderson

Mixed Fours - William Wilkinson & Mrs Linda Peacey

Presidents Prize - Alan Carter & Neil Thornley

Senior/Junior - Dave Webster & Daniel Navin

Father & Son - Andrew & Jason Fletcher

Seniors Trophy - Derek Crowe

Veterans Trophy - Jimmy Campbell

Gardner Cup - John Krancioch

Furness Cup - Stephen Newlove

Summer Medal - Andrew Fletcher & Jon Kegans

Leading Club Qualifier - Michael Williams

Club Cup - Daryll Brown

Captains Putter - Graham Young & David Anderson

Peace Cup - Steven Nicol

Pearson Cup - Graham M Smith

Peter Peddie Cup - Kevin Horsley

4BBB Knockout - Andrew Fletcher & Cameron Watson

Professionals Prize - L Bassam, S Bassam & M Bassam

Junior Patrons - Adam Christal

JF Clark Trophy (best gross score of the year) - Jack Ainscough (65)

TN Horsman Salver (best net score of the year) - Adam Healey (61)

Ladies

Captains Winter Shield - Mrs Linda Peacey

Top Cat - Mrs Brenda Corney

Winter Eclectic - Miss Ruth Lindley (gross) Mrs Linda Peacey (net)

Philpott Trophy - Miss Shannon O’Dwyer

Winter 12 hole - Mrs Sue Relton

Rowland Cup - Mrs Maureen Wheelwright

Coronation Foursomes - Mrs Maureen Wheelwright & Miss Frieda Wilkinson

May Lowery - Mrs Frieda Wilkinson

Palmer Greensomes - Mrs Maureen Harper & Mrs Maria Blades

Peddie Cup/EWGA Medal - Miss Freida Wilkinson

Bettie Bell Trophy - Mrs Maureen Wheelwright

Ping Competition - Mrs Maria Blades & Mrs Mrs Brenda Corney

Centenary Trophy - Mrs Maria Blades

4BBB Trophy - Mrs Kath Holcroft & Mrs Mandy Crawford

Wilkinson Centenary Trophy - Mrs Christine Millions

Presidents Prize - Mrs Mandy Crawford

John Player Trophy - Miss Brittany Hill

Pounder Trophy Silver - Miss Shannon O’Dwyer

Pounder Trophy Net - Miss Brittany Hill

Neil Potter Bronze - Mrs Maureen Harper

Harold Turner - Mrs Kath Holcroft & Mrs Mandy Crawford

Veterans Silver Spoons - Mrs Sue Relton

Miss EM Dick Salver - Miss Brittany Hill

Coronation Cup - Mrs Betty Spencelayh

Golf Foundation - Mrs Mandy Crawford

Captains Prize - Mrs Betty Spencelayh

Autumn Salver - Miss Amy Sutheran

Breakthrough Brooch - Mrs Mandy Crawford

Rosebowl Knockout - Mrs Maureen Wheelwright

George Horsley Knockout - Mrs Mandy Crawford

Scott Medal - Miss Freida Wilkinson

Ladies Club Cup - Miss Freida Wilkinson

Seaton Carew Golf Club

Competition Winners 2016

Club Champion - Ian Hendry

Ladies Champion - Barbara Conley

Junior Champion - Connor Wilson

Ian Alderson Stableford - Dave Westmoreland

Secretarys Pen - Martin Johnson

Spring Medal - James Brumpton

Spring Stableford Lol Atkinson Trophy - William Guthrie

May Singles Stableford - Anthony Watson

Gray Trophy - Jon Beaumont

Thompson Medal - Ian Hayes

R&A Quaich - Mick Draper

Lytham Trophy - Clive Wilson

Centenary Medal - Cat 1 John Rutherford, Cat 2 Neil McGurry, Cat 3 Pete Bianco, Cat 4 Clive

Wilson

June Singles Stableford 1 - Ian Malham

June Singles Stableford 2 - Chis Verrall

Seniors Medal - Ian Jackson

Bogey - Cat 1 Simon Neill, Cat 2 Neil Kennedy, Cat 3 Chris Boynton, Cat 4 Mark Hawkins

August Stableford 1 - Daryl Allen

August Stableford 2 - David Lithgo Memorial Trophy - Richard Long

Autumn Medal - Tony McBean

Autumn Stableford - Kevin Rowntree

October Medal 1 - Graham Robinson

October Medal 2 - John Diggins

Best Gross round of the year - Scott Phillips

Calcutta singles - Kris Diamond

Calcutta foursomes - Phil Cain & Tommy Connor

Ladies

Sergeant Bowl - Margaret Tillot & Dennis Smith

Thomlinson Bowl - Barbara Conley

Furness Bowl - Sue I’Anson

Thomlinson singles knockout - Val Facchini

Sivewright Trophy silver - Stacey Dawson

Sivewright Trophy bronze - Gloria West

Metcalfe Armada Dishes - Ruth Lindley & Melanie Downs

Jubilee Dish Captains Prize - Patt Todd

Presidents Cup - Barbara Conley

Brighten Trophy - Sue I’Anson

Doris Anderson silver - Barbara Conley

Doris Anderson bronze - Anne Kennedy

Sivewright Putter - Jane Longhorn

Sivewright Pendant - Jane Longhorn

Centenary Cup - Irene Alcroft

Riley Lee Medal - Gill Savage

Most Improved Golfer - Elaine Thubron

Juniors

Junior Club Champion - Jack Burton

Junior Club Champion best net score - Lloyd Thrift

Winter league 1 - Jack Burton

Winter league 2 - Izabella Knowles

Singles Stableford - Josh McCall

Singles Medal 1 - Jack Burton

Easter Stableford 1 - Lloyd Thrift

Easter Stableford 2 - Josh McCall

Easter Stableford 3 - Ben Cordwell-Smith

Singles Medal 3 - Jack Burton

Singles Stableford 3 - Alfie Short

Singles Stableford 4 - Ben Shield

Singles Stableford 5 - Aaron Robertson

Singles Stableford 6 - Ben Robinson

Summer Cup 1 - Div 1 Josh McCall Div 2 Aaron Robertson

Summer Cup 2 - Div 1 Josh McCall

Summer Cup 3 - Div 1 Josh McCall

Summer Cup 4 - Div 1 Joe Hall Div 2 Ella Jackson

Summer Cup 5 - Div 1 Ben Robinson Div 2 Lucca Jackson

Summer Cup 6 - Div 1 Jack Burton Div 2 Harry Watts

Summer Cup Overall winner and recipient of The Graham Laidlaw Shield - Josh McCall

Summer Cup Overall winner and recipient of the Prokinley Cup - Jack Burton

Most Points over the year - Jack Burton

End of Hols Medal -

Div 1 Ben Cordwell-Smith Div 2 Harry Watts

Sunday Cup 1 - Div 1 James Richardson Div 2 James King

Sunday Cup 2 - Div 1 Aaron Robertson

Sunday Cup 3 - Div 1 Jack Burton Div 2 Lucca Jackson

Sunday Cup 4 - Div 1 Jack Burton

Sunday Cup 5 - Div 1 Josh McCall

John Hall Rose Bowl for largest handicap reduction - Louis Westmoreland

Laurie Atkinson Trophy for achievement - Lucca Jackson

Brain Quinn Trophy for Junior Golfer of the year - Josh McCall