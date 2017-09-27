Graeme Storm hails arrival of world golf’s big boys to North East for British Masters

The arrival of world golf’s glitterati to the North East has got the region buzzing - that’s the view of Hartlepool’s Graeme Storm.

Storm will take his place in the British Masters at Northumberland’s Close House, which starts tomorrow, looking to build on a solid tie for third in the recent Portugal Masters.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and the course’s own Lee Westwood will battle it out for the title, which returns to the region for the first time in 45 years.

And Storm thinks getting those kind of names to the region is a massive boost for the sport in the North East.

“The card is made all the more special with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia being there,” said Storm.

“It is a long time since we have had an event of this magnitude in the North East.

“Not since 2005 and Wynyard Golf Club’s Seve Trophy have we had such a high profile competition in these parts.

“This is the perfect chance for people from the region to see golfers of the highest calibre on their own doorstep.

“I am big on the promoting the game to the younger generation and this is perfect for that, given that they can see the stars of the game in the flesh not just on the TV.

“There is a real buzz about the place ahead of this one.”

Before the main course, come the appetisers, and today Storm will lead a Newcastle United team in the Hero Pro-Am tournament, alongside former Magpies heroes Les Ferdinand, Ryan Taylor and Andy Cole.

A nod to United hosting Liverpool on Sunday, Storm & Co will face a LFC team this afternoon, with Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler and Jason McAteer taking part.

It’s a tough one for Storm to call.

“Obviously I am a Liverpool fan so I am hoping they win the football match, but I want to win the golf this week,” said Storm.

Current Sunderland footballers Lee Cattermole and John O’Shea will tee off in the competition, alongside England cricketers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle, Love Island’s Chris Hughes and jockey AP McCoy.