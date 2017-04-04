Graeme Storm Junior Open: The ones to watch

The draw has been made for the second annual Graeme Storm Junior Open.

The competition, which takes place on Saturday at Hartlepool Golf Club, is set to be bigger and better than last year, with more entrants and a higher calibre of young golfer set to be on show.

Angus Buchanan, of Corbridge, is back this year to defend his boys 11-14 years age group title.

Set to challenge his dominance is Doncaster’s Joshua Berry, who plays off a handicap of five, as well as Freddie McKenna, who is also 11, and local lads Jack Burton (Seaton Carew) and Ben Cordwell-Smith (Wynyard).

Elsewhere in the boys’ side of the draw Ethan Cambridge, of Blackburn, is the stand out alongside Scunthorpe 16-year-old Reece Goodyear, as well as Dyke House Elite lads Ben Bailey - aged 18, handicap one - and Will Skipp - 15, handicap two.

All four are set to fight it out in the boys’ 15-18 section.

In the mixed 7-10 competition Oliver Butts, aged 10, from Corbridge is expected to do well, as is Morgan Bailey (9), handicap 31.

Ingleby Barwick youngster Jack Robinson plays off 18 and should challenge, as could Hartlepool’s Jaxon Fletcher, aged 9, handicap 22.

In the girls’ section, Matfen’s Zara Naughton is one of the favourites for the 11-14 age group title.

Underage Maggie Whitehead, 10, who asked to play in this section, has a chance, as do Whickham’s Faye Wheatley, 11, and Libby Bell, 12, of Newcastle.

In the 15-18 age group, Emily Baxter, 16, of Hetton, Tilly Barton, 15, of Consett, and Dyke House Elite’s own Amy Sutheran, 17, of Hartlepool are expected to fight it out for glory after Lily May Humphreys withdrawal for international duty.