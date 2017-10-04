Graeme Storm keen to replicate British Masters success at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Graeme Storm is riding the crest of a wave ahead of today’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

And the Hartlepool golfer admits he’s in absolutely no mood to get off.

Storm continued what has been an outstanding year by recording a fourth place (tied) finish in last weekend’s British Masters at Newcastle’s Close House club.

It was even more impressive given that Storm himself had down played his chances ahead of the competition.

That result followed on from an equally positive performance in the Portugal Masters, where he finished tied for third.

It’s been some 10 months for Storm, and, ahead of the start of the Dunhill Links, he accepts he is playing some pretty impressive golf.

“Things are going very well for me at the moment,” he said.

“I am very positive about my golf. I am really enjoying being out on the course.

“I am playing well and hopefully that can continue this week.

“It is a tournament that will not be easy, but I know, if I play like I have been lately, I can do reasonably well.”

As mentioned, Storm was keen to play down hopes he’d do well in Northumberland last week.

Speaking to SportMail the 39-year-old said: “People keep saying to me that they expect me to do well, because I must know the course like the back of my hand, That’s definitely not the case.

“While I hope to perform in the tournament to the best of my ability, I am not saying I am one of the favourites or will be challenging.”

He was again keen to take the spotlight off his own performance this week, which starts with a round alongside Sir Steve Redgrave at Carnoustie today.

“I start at the hardest round,” said Storm.

“The key is just going to be about making sure I stay in it after that one.

“You can’t win a competition in one round, but you can definitely lose one.

“I hope I can produce my best golf over the weekend and we will see where and we will see where that takes me.”

Storm teed off at 10.28am this morning.