Hartlepool Burn Road Harrier Karl Edwards completes a phenomenal 60 races in his 60th Birthday year

Hartlepool Burn Road Harrier Karl Edwards set out on a phenomenal journey after his 60th Birthday on Septembe 21, 2015.

To mark this milestone and decades of running across all types of terrain and distances, Karl wanted to achieve 60 races to celebrate.

Taking on some of the UKs toughest trail and multi-terrain races, Karl pitched himself against some fantastic athletes of all ages to challenge his body and mind with outstanding results.

Karl, an extremely well liked and admired member of the HBRH running club, took on races from 2.2 miles right up to a full Marathon.

Karl scaled hills and moorside which took him up to heady heights as well as shorter, faster races on flat pavement.

He raced with head torches, during bad weather conditions and raced in the sweltering heat of the summer, each time blowing away the competition in his age category as well as achieving top 20 positions overall a fantastic 31 times.

In his Vet 60 category during the 60 races, Karl achieved first place an outstanding 50 times.

Karl is no stranger to running and has been an integral cog in the Burn Road Harriers men’s team for years.

He has achieved personal successes in all age categories and has been a committee member during his time, helping to shape the future of the club which now has its highest membership numbers in its entire history.

As well as this achievement in the year since his birthday, Karl managed to find time to complete 24 Parkruns which he chose not to count towards his sixty runs, and three Cyclecross races bringing his overall total to 87 races in less than his predicted 52 weeks!

His first race took place at Prudhoe Miners 10k a week after his birthday and his last race took place at Auckland Castle on August 28 this year, where he was joined throughout the race and at the finish line by over 20 Harriers to share in his success and celebrations.

Karl has worked tirelessly towards this goal and has had the backing and support not only of his fellow Harriers, but also his family and partner Pat.

An amazing achievement by an amazing athlete.

Roll of honour:

27/09/2015 Prudhoe Miners 10K, 04/10/2015 NYSD XC

5.7 Miles, 11/10/2015 Richmond Castle 10K, 18/10/2015 Johnstone Memorial race 10 Miles, 01/11/2015 Gisboro Moors 12.2 miles, 08/11/2015 Dalby Dash 10k/6m?, 15/11/2015 NYSD XC 5.5miles, 22/11/2015 Gavin Duffy Memorial 5k, 28/11/2015 Ravenstonedale 10K, 06/12/2015 Blyth Sands Handicap 5miles, 12/12/2015 NECCXC Championships 8miles, 20/12/2015 Loftus Poultry Run 8miles, 27/12/2015 G,boro Woods race 6miles, 01/01/2016 Captain Cooks 5miles, 04/01/2016 Old Monks 5miles, 10/01/2016 Gerry Kearsley Memorial 6.5m, 17/01/2016 Carlisle Resolution 10k 10k, 23/01/2016 NYSD XC 6 miles, 30/01/2016 Northern XC Champs 7.4 miles, 07/02/2016 NYSD XC 6miles, 10/02/2016 Head torch run 5k, 06/03/2016 NYSD relays 2miles, 13/03/2016 Harewood Dash 10k, 20/03/2016 Blakey Blitz 10.8 miles, 27/03/2016 Helmsley 10K, 02/04/2016 12 stage relays 2.2miles, 03/04/2016 Marina 5 5 miles, 10/04/2016 Sand Dancer 10K, 17/04/2016 Gisboro Moors 12.2miles, 01/05/2016 Kirkbymoorside 10k, 04/05/2016

Clay Bank West 4miles, 08/05/2016 Long Marton 10k, 11/05/2016 Locke park 5 5 miles, 15/05/2016 Raby Castle 10k, 19/05/2016 Lordstones Tees Trail 5k, 22/05/2016 Pier to Pier 7miles, 25/05/2016

Kirkby Stephen 10k, 29/05/2016 Whitsun Woodland 6.5 miles, 30/05/2016 Ilkley Trail race 7miles, 01/06/2016 Penshaw Hill Race 3 miles, 05/06/2016 Bottoms up 5k, 08/06/2016 Fox and Hounds chase 9.3, 11/06/2016 Swaledale Marathon 26.2miles, 15/06/2016

Midsummer meander 6.6k, 22/06/2016 Whorlton Run 6.6miles, 26/06/2016 Cronkley Fell race 10.8 miles, 29/06/2016 Tebay Fell Race 9.3miles, 03/07/2016 Red Kite Trail race 8 miles, 06/07/2016 Ossy Oiks 6miles, 10/07/2016 Kilburn Feast 7miles, 17/07/2016

Bramham 10k, 21/07/2016 Gerry Kearsley Memorial 6.5, 28/07/2016 Tees Trail race 5k (7k), 31/07/2016 Hamsterley 10k, 09/08/2016 Ravenscar Rumble 7.5k, 11/08/2016 Appleby Show Fell race 7.3 miles, 14/08/2016 Lowther trail race 1/2m 13.1, 18/08/2016

Tees Trail 5k, 21/08/2016 Scorton Feast 10k, 28/08/2016 Auckland Castle 5 mile.