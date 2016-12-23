Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers compete in annual Loftus Poultry Run

Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers travelled to Loftus for the annual Poultry Run.

The course is eight miles long and undulating, but the weather was good for running and the Harriers were ready for the challenge.

Richard Darling led the Hartlepool contingency around the course and crossed the finish line in 11th place of 485 runners in a time of 47:30. A great performance from Richard.

Simon Bennett was not far behind Richard, powering to the finish line in 48:28 for 17th position.

Steve Scanlon finished in 54:07 (45th).

Simon Lawlor’s excellent season continues with him racing round the eight mile course in 1:01:34 (136th).

Nigel Shaw had a great run, his best run around the course for a number of years, enjoying the inclines and the race back to the finish line, he dug deep for a time of 1:02:17 (146th).

Phillip Thompson was next in 1:03:56 (173rd), followed by Carl Marchant in 1:04:38 (186th).

Alan Robson has been training with the Harriers for some months now and is racing exceptionally well. He crossed the finish line in 1:04:41 (188th). Andrew Bate was the next Harrier home in 1:07:23 (222nd).

The first female to race to the finish line was Vicky Fawcett in 1:09:05 (249th), closely followed by Jan Naisbitt in 1:09:09 (253rd).

Lesley Strickland’s return to running is going well, with Lesley crossing the line in 1:11:50 (297th).

Angela Lawlor had a great smile as she raced down the finishing straight, looking strong all the way to the line to finish in 1:15:50 (344rd).

Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers host the Stuart Pailor Memorial (Old Monks) Race on Sunday, January 8 2017 at Hart Village.

The race takes runners into the dene and is always a sell-out event so runners are advised to enter online as soon as possible at runbritain.com.