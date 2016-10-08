Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers enjoy success at The Redcar Half Marathon

Members of Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers enjoyed success at The Redcar Half Marathon.

The race, staged by New Marske Harriers, is an extremely popular event attracting almost 800 runners this year.

Bryan Astill led the Burn Road Harriers around the course and looked in fine form as he passed the seven-mile mark with the windy seafront to tackle.

The wind was strong going out and back for the last six miles but Bryan dug deep and crossed the finish line in 1:24:07 and won the Vet50 Category by almost a minute.

Leigh Owbridge was next, looking to beat his personal best time over the distance and to run sub one hour 30 minutes.

He had an exceptional race, knocking two and a half minutes off his previous best over the 13.1 miles. He finished in 1:27:16.

John Davis was the next Harrier to cross the line.

Not firing on all cylinders but battling through the wind nonetheless, he cross the finish line in 1:28:44.

Jo Beddow was the first female Harrier to cross the line.

Taking the race in her stride, she caught up with fellow Harrier Simon Lawlor at the 12 mile mark who was not feeling great.

They work together over the last mile, crossing the line in 1:48:06.

Both Jo and Simon have set many personal best times over the season in other races and are due a break from racing to recuperate.

Nigel Shaw followed them in in a time of 1:48:48, followed by Graeme Surtees in 1:49:49.

Chris Sharp had a good run, starting off steady he picked the pace up in the middle section of the race and finished strong in 1:54:24.

Lucy Surtees runs for Gateshead Harriers and joins the Burn Road Harriers during the cross country season.

At 17 years of age she was running her first half marathon and set her sights on a sub two hour finish.

She exceeded her expectations by some margin, crossing the finish line to great applause in 1:57:48.

Cary Surtees followed in in 2:02:54, with Pauline Ranson next in 2:03:28.

The Hartlepool Team all cheered Angela Lawlor in in 2:09:28.

Angela has very recently returned to racing after a period of injury and has set herself stiff targets.

She completed the Great North Run in a faster time than Redcar just two weeks prior and showed great determination to cross the line at Redcar.

There is no doubt she will be back to her best very soon.