Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers’ Leigh Owbridge in success at Dublin Marathon

Hartlepool Burn Road Harrier Leigh Owbridge has been training hard over the last few months in preparation for the Dublin Marathon - and it certainly paid off.

Leigh has covered the 26.2 miles in the 2015 Edinburgh Marathon where he set an impressive time of 3:21:08.

Taking on the challenge again runners are aware of what worked in training and how it feels to race over the long distance.

However it can also be a challenge to equal times from past events, particularly over a different course.

Leigh travelled to Dublin a day early and managed to stay off the Guinness and focus on his race plan.

On race day he set off at a steady pace and crossed the 10k mark in 46:26 (7:28 minute per mile pace).

By the half marathon mark, Leigh was into his stride, now averaging 7:21 minute per mile pace and passed the halfway point in 1:36:27, on track for a sub 3:15 full marathon if his pace didn’t wane.

Remarkably by the 30k point his average pace had again quickened to 7:17 per mile and he had just less than eight miles to go until the finish line.

Leigh dug deep over the last and toughest section of the marathon, crossing the finish line seven minutes quicker than his previous best in 3:14:01. A fantastic result which Leigh celebrated in true Dublin style.

Closer to home, Steve Scanlon raced the Wistow 10k and set himself a new Vet personal best of 44 minutes and 48 seconds.

A great run from Steve who always works hard at club training sessions.