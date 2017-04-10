Hartlepool golf star Graeme Storm delighted with tournament success

Graeme Storm saluted the calibre of play produced at the second staging of his annual tournament at Hartlepool Golf Club.

And one of the winners at the second Graeme Storm Junior Open was one of his own pupils - Ben Bailey.

The 16-year-old is a student at the elite academy at Dyke House Sports & Technology College, where the BMW South African Open champion is a coach and mentor.

Sixth former Bailey clinched the best gross score in the 15-18 category at the testing links, shooting a superb 70.

“Ben did really well, it was a nice day, a scoreable day,” said Storm. “He doesn’t play here, he’s a Wynyard golfer, but he knows the course as he comes here with Dyke House.

“We work really hard with him and his coach, Andrew Nicholson, will be really pleased he shot a score like that.”

There was success for Seaton Carew Golf Club as well with two of their proteges, Ella Jackson clinching the best nett score in the 11-14 girls section with a 64, with Matthew Booth doing the same in the 15-18 boys division with a 61.

Bailey was one of 160 youngsters, aged between seven and 18, who took part in the event in association with Dyke House Sports & Technology College, Hartlepool Golf Club with all monies raised going to the Finlay Cooper Fund.

Storm said: “The standard was really good, all the way through.

“We’ve had net 58s, 61s, gross 70s and stuff like that.

“It has been a great day, we’ve had 160 players compete in the Open and probably 500 people or more here at the club to watch and enjoy it.

“It’s been a huge success and doubled what we’d raised last year for the Finlay Cooper Fund, which is great.”

Organisers and hosts, Sara and Graeme Storm, put in a tremendous amount of work into the event and that was borne out by a packed clubhouse at the Speeding Drive venue for the presentations which saw a cheque for £5,000 handed over to Julie and Colin Cooper, from the Finlay Cooper Fund.

And Graeme added: “I’d like to thank Hartlepool Golf Club for giving up the course free of charge and everyone involved, from players, parents, spectators, all the volunteers, sponsors and those who donated prizes.”

Results

7-10 age group mixed: Adam Dews 35 (countback), Ben Brown 35, Jamie Skinner 33

11-14 boys, Best nett: Kieran Hall 58, Harry Etherington 61. Best gross: Dan Norman 73

11-14 girls, Best nett: Ella Jackson 64, Emily Atkinson 66. Best gross: Libby Bell 81

15-18 boys, Best nett: Matthew Booth 61. Ryan Mackie 64 (countback). Best gross: Ben Bailey70

15-18 girls, Best nett: Ella Crang 71 (countback), Emily Baxter 71. Best gross: Amy Sutheran 84 (countback)