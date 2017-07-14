Hartlepool golfer Alex Robertson in American Golf UK Long Drive Championship finals and a place in a world championships in the USA

Hartlepool golfer Alex Robertson is just one step away from a national title and a place in a world championships in the USA.

The 25-year-old has qualified for the final of the American Golf UK Long Drive Championship for the second year running.

Alex, who plays golf off a handicap of one and is a member at Wynyard Golf Club, now lines up against the best long drivers in the UK at Heythrop Park, in Oxfordshire on August 4, where he will battle it out for the national title and the only UK Under 45 qualifying spot for the World Championships in Oklahoma.

Alex said: “I am excited to be in the final again and have a chance of qualification for the World Long Drive championships in America.

“I’m a competitor on the Long Drive European Tour now and have recently finished second in Austria.

“I know some of my fellow LDET players are in the final, so I am looking forward to the competition and know that the standard will be very high but I’ll be there or there abouts.”

Alex was one of over 5,000 budding long drivers who entered the event that is run by nationwide golf retailer American Golf.

He won his first stage qualifying event at his local American Golf store in February, progressing to regional qualifying with a hugely impressive drive of 397 yards to secure a spot in the final.

The 2017 Under 45, Over 45 and Ladies finals will be shown on Sky Sports. Spectator entry to the final will be completely free and all are welcome.

The Long Drive Championship is one part of American Golf’s drive to get more people hitting more balls.