Hartlepool Oaksway rallying supporters for crucial Minuzo Premier League game with Viper 10 Blades

Oaksway Netball Club are urging supporters to get behind the team and help them pull out of the Minuzo Premier League relegation zone.

A 55-43 away defeat in the ‘must win’ game at bottom club Turnford plunged the Hartlepool side into the dreaded bottom three play-off places.

Oaksway face Viper 10 Blades from Southampton at home this Sunday and coach Jill Foreman is calling for fans for their support at Brierton this Sunday.

She said: “We really need to get something from this game and our supporters can really help us out.

“The Vipers are in fourth place in the league, it will be a tough game and our fans can play their part.

“They have made the difference when they have supported us in numbers in the past so we could do with their voice to help us on Sunday.”

Oaksway could do with getting points on the board now despite having two home games following a trip to league leaders Oldham.

Jill said: “After the Vipers match we have to travel to the runaway league leaders Oldham which will be tough.

“After that though, we have two home games, Leeds Athletic, who are one place below us, and Tameside, who are in fifth.

“The Leeds game will be crucial, so it would be good to get some points on the board this Sunday, and our fans can go a long way in helping us do that.”

Oaksway were once again depleted due to county Superleague commitments but praised the young team for their battling qualities.

“They all played really well and battled hard but it just didn’t go our way on the day,” added Jill.

“We were unlucky in terms of deflections and rebounds that just didn’t fall for us and as the game went on you could see our girls become a little frustrated.

“Tuaine Keenan was outstanding in defence, in fact we all played well defensively.

“Heloise Wormleighton and Nicole Malloy are only 17/18 but they both played the full match and did really well.”

Oaksway host The Vipers at Brierton Sports Centre this Sunday KO 12.30pm.