Hartlepool swimmer Katie Laybourn making a splash in the ‘City of Water’

Swimmer Katie Laybourn has been making a splash in the ‘City of Water’.

Katie has just returned from swimming for Great Britain Catholic Schools team at the FISEC Games in Venice.

The 15-year-old competed in a total of seven events over the week, winning seven medals.

She won Gold medals in the 100m freestyle, the ladies 4 x 100m freestyle team and the third gold came in the team competition.

Her four silver medals came in the 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and the 4 x 100m mixed freestyle team.

In the heats of the 50 backstroke, Katie broke the games record for the 50m backstroke and was a member of the relay teams who broke the record in the ladies 4 x 100m and 4 x 50m freestyle teams.

Now the English Martyrs School pupil is setting her sights on nationals championships at the end of this month.

Katie’s proud dad Andrew said: “Katie has qualified for seven events at the British Summer Championships and ASA National Championships, both being held at Sheffield.

“She will be swimming in the 50m 100m free, 50, 100m fly and 50 back at the British Summer Champs, where the top 20 from each age group swim at the end of season championships,

“At the ASA Nationals she will swim in the 100m back and 200m fly.

“Katie will then take a little break before competing for the England North Team at the School Games at Loughborough University.”

Katie has enjoyed a great season so far, which started with the ASANR Short course championships where she made four senior finals.

The Northumberland and Durham Championships (Sunderland) came next were

Katie qualified for six finals and won five medals, Gold in the 50m, 100m fly and Silver in the 50m free, 100m free and the 50m back and also making final in the 200m freestyle and 100m back.

In March, Katie was selected to swim for the ESSA North team to compete at the ESSA Inter-Division Championships in Liverpool .

She came away with a silver medal in the 100m back and 100m freestyle and Bronze medals in the girls 4 x 100 free and medley teams.

In April Katie qualified for five events at the Senior British Championships/World trials at Sheffield just missing a final by one place.

At the ASANER Senior Long Course Championships in May, in Sunderland, Katie competed in five events winning five medals. Gold 50m fly, silver 100m fly,100m free and bronze in the 50m back and free.