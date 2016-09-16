Horden & Peterlee have unfinished derby business against Hartlepool Rovers

Glenn Bowman wants Horden & Peterlee to build on their impressive start to the season - but says the side also has some unfinished derby business to attend to.

The Colliery side stage the first local affair of the Durham Northumberland One programme and the first at Eden Lane, where they host Rovers (kick-off 3pm).

Horden have begun life at their new home in perfect fashion, winning two out of two, including a 12-7 win at Middlesbrough last weekend.

Bowman is targeting three out of three but also wants to bury the memory of a 5-0 defeat at the Friarage near the end of last season.

“Derby day has come a bit early this season, but we always have an eye on it, especially after we lost the last one down at Rovers,” said Bowman.

“We were awful that day, taking nothing away from the Rovers lads who deserved to win, but we didn’t do ourselves justice.

“I’m expecting that we can play some better rugby than we did last time.

“We’ve played some decent stuff so far and created good opportunities but not always finished them, that’s something we’ve been working on at training.”

There was little to choose between the clubs last season, Horden finishing fifth with rovers two places below them.

This time around, while it’s still early days, H&P lie fourth with Rovers, again, seventh.

“We’re expecting a tough encounter,” said Bowman. “I’m sure Carl will have them well prepared.

“It’s that early in the season so you can’t go off results or league positions.

“We’ve just got to go out and play with our heads and with the confidence we’ve gained from the last two wins.

“Our defence was really good last week, we need to make sure it’s at the same level tomorrow.”

Horden make a couple of changes to last week’s team.

Luke Watson starts at scrum-half in place of Neil Hartley, while up front, Newton Turton returns after being unavailable, with Steve Heckles dropping down to the bench.

Andrew Docherty retains his place at 12 after an impressive display against Boro.

Horden: D Heckles, Jones, Docherty, McCallum, Turnbull, Turner, Watson, Key, Gilmour, James, Malcolm, Bridges, Brown, King, Turton.

Subs: Hudson, Hartley S Heckles

Will add Rovers stuff later when I’m in the office