International parkrunday: Celebrate its 12th birthday with one of these

Parkrun is marking its 12th birthday this weekend, with thousands of people expected to take part in events across the North East.
Saturday is International parkrunday - marking the founding of the series of free, timed 5k runs designed to get people out running in their community - bringing with it health, fitness, wellbeing and social benefits.
The first event took place on October 2 2004 in the London Borough of Richmond, and today is spread across 14 countries with almost 1,000 events every week.
Parkrun founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt, said: "The (first) event was Bushy parkrun in Teddington, and there were 13 runners and four volunteers – we call these people ‘pioneers’. My, haven’t we come a long way!
"We have now achieved more than 1,000 years of running and it won’t be long before we welcome our two millionth runner. Over 18 million runs have been supported by 214,886 volunteers. Nobody could have predicted the impact of parkrun on the world. And this is just the beginning."
Paul said the past 12 years had been "interesting, exciting and daunting" - and more was still to come.
"We’ve added 2k junior parkruns to the UK and Ireland families and we’ve established great relationships with our partners," he said.
North East venues where you can take part in parkrun on International parkrunday - they all start at 9am:
Albert Park, Middlesbrough
Blackhill, Blackhill and Consett Heritage Park, Laburnum Avenue, Blackhill, Consett
Darlington South Park
Druridge Bay, Druridge Bay Country Park
Durham, Graham Sports Centre, Maiden Castle, Stockton Road
Gateshead, Saltwell Park
Gibside, National Trust property near Rowlands Gill
Hackworth Park, Shildon
Hartlepool, Maritime Avenue
Newcastle, Exhibition Park
Redcar, Locke Park
Rising Sun Country Park, Whitley Road, Benton
Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street
Sedgefield, Hardwick Park
South Shields, The Leas
Stewart Park, Middlesbrough
Sunderland, Silksworth Sports Complex, Sunderland
Tees Barrage, International White Water Centre
Whitley Bay, Links Common (adjacent to the bottom of Monkseaton Drive
You can get more information, find junior events, and learn how to start your our parkrun at http://www.parkrun.org.uk/