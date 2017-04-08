Masters challenger Justin Rose backs special golf tournament

Justin Rose might be 4,000 away in Augusta trying to win the golf’s first major of the year – but that’s not stopped him donating a great gift to the Graeme Storm Junior Open.

The former US Open champion and Olympic Games gold medallist has sent a signed flag from his triumph in Rio, complete with the famous five rings.

His old pal is staging his second Graeme Storm Junior Open on Saturday at Hartlepool Golf Club.

A bumper field of 160 will contest the tournament on the testing links course .

Storm hopes to encourage the youngest generation of golfers with his annual competition AND raise vital cash for a special charity.

Proceeds from the event, ran in co-operation with Dyke House Sports and Technology College, will go to the Finlay Cooper Fund, a North-East-based organisation which helps children’s causes.

The charity was set up in 2006 by former Middlesbrough defender and Hartlepool United boss, Colin Cooper, and wife, Julie, in memory of their son, Finlay, who died in 2002.

The Finlay Cooper Find was the designated charity for the inaugural Graeme Storm Open and the golfer had no hesitation in doing it again in 2017.

Storm said: “The competition this weekend is all about young people getting out and enjoying playing golf.

“The Finlay Cooper Fund is all about young people too, the amount of great work it does for children’s causes is incredible.

“The Graeme Storm Junior Open is proud to support it.

“All the proceeds from the entries and the raffle will go to it.

“We’ve received some amazing prizes donated to the raffle, including a signed Olympic flag from Justin Rose.

“There is no prouder Brit than Justin and he was overwhelmed to win gold in Rio last summer and it’s a great gesture for him to send this piece of history.

“Sir Nick Faldo has donated a cap which has the signaturtes of the only two Englishmen to win the Masters, his own and Danny Willett.

“There are other prizes too and I’d like to thank everyone who have supported this and will over the weekend.”

The Graeme Storm Open features four categories, boys 11-14, boys 15-18, girls 11-14, girls 15-18 and a mixed 7-10.

Play gets under way at 8.30am.