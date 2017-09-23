Netball: Oaksway start Mizuno Premier League season after awards night

Hartlepool’s leading sports team have enjoyed their annual celebration – and now it’s time to get down to the job in hand.

Oaksway netball team start their new season in the National Premier League tomorrow.

The Hartlepool team host New Cambell at Brierton Community Sports Centre in their opening Mizuno League fixture (start 12.30pm).

Oaksway staged their presentation ceremony at the Borough Hall last night when the club saluted their junior and senior players.

Coach Jill Foreman says the club are now relishing getting the league programme under way.

“It’s always our tradition to start the season with our awards night,” she said. “It’s nice the club come together in this way.

“Now, we’re looking forward to starting in the Premier League and it’s nice to have a home game first.”

Last season, Oaksway had a dramatic struggle with the drop zone before finishing a respectable sixth.

“We came good at the end and maintained our proud record of always being in the Premier League,” added Foreman. “But we don’t want to be going through what we did last season again.”

