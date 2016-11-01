oaksway claim the first win of season

Oaksway Netball Club recorded their first win of the season seeing off Turnford 58-50 at the weekend.

Following two defeats, Oaksway were anxious to get a victory in front of their home crowd at Brierton Sports Centre.

Despite the oppostion turning up with only eight players, they pushed the home side all the way before they sealed victory.

Coach Jill Foreman said: “It was brilliant to win the game and get some points on the board.

“Despite Turnford only turning up with eight players they pushed us all the way. we were only four or five points ahead up until the final quarter when we managed to pull away.

“But we played well to ge there in the end and we are delighted with the win.”

Foreman picked out a number of players who helped Oaksway to victory over their opponents.

“Tuainie Keenan was man-of-the-match for us at the back, she was big presence and had numerous turn overs.

“Georgia Rowe was back up front and proved to be a big target for us. She is a Wales international but she is at university at Newcastle and has joined us, so she is a great addition to our squad.

“Local lasses Sally Smith and Danielle Smith played really well too and we were delighted to see Vicky Burgess return.

“Vicky has been quite poorly lately so it was great to see her back in the squad and on the court.

“She really is a great player.” Oaksway travel to Southampton next weekend for what shoul prove to be a tough fixture.

“They are level on points with us so it will be a tough game, but they always are down there,” adde Jill.

Meanwhile, Oaksway star Leah Kennedy was playing Down Under at the weeeknd after being called up as a late injury replacement by England.

The Team Northumbria captain received the last minute call to the England Fast5 setup last weekend, after original squad member Jodie Gibson was forced to withdraw.

Kennedy took her place in the national squad for the Fast5 tournament in Melbourne, Australia.

Fast5, originally called Fastnet, is a variation of netball featuring shortened games and goals worth multiple points.

Kennedy played in every one of England’s games, which were shown live on Sky Sports over the weekend.

The England team had to settle for fourth place as they lost out to the Malawi Queens in the bronze medal match.

The tournament ended on a high for the Fives though, as sharp-shooting Joanne Harten was named MVP at the closing ceremony.

Jill added: “Leah did a really great job.

“The games were on in the wee small hours but we recorded and watched them. We are all really proud of her”