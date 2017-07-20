Phil Nicholson wins Seaton Carew Golf Club Club Championship in a thriller

Golf by Kevin Ervin

Seaton Carew Golf Club

Club Championship - In a thrilling contest with two former champions playing for the honour of being the club’s top player, Scott Phillips and Phil Nicholson needed a play-off after their two rounds to separate them.

After a tough first round, played in windy conditions, Phil was just one stroke behind Rob Moon’s leading score of 75.

Conversely, Scott was left a way back after a disappointing round 0f 80.

The afternoon’s play was a little easier as the wind dropped blowing quite so hard and players were given the chance to take on the course to make up for lost ground earlier.

Rob Moon failed to capitalise on his morning’s success, while Phil put in a round one stroke better than earlier leaving him on 151 for his day’s work and looking in a very strong position.

With Scott needing a sub-par round to give him a chance of regaining his glory from 2010, he pushed through with a one under 71 to tie with Phil.

The play-off was neck and neck over the first two holes, with neither player showing any sign of nerves as they came to the short, but crucial third hole.

Both tee shots landed left of the hole, but held the green leaving a couple of long uphill putts.

Scott played first, leaving a six footer for par.

Phil pushed his ball to ‘tap in’ distance, for a certain three.

After Scott’s ball drifted just left of the hole, Phil’s win was a formality as he eased his ball into the cup to claim his fourth Club Championship since 2011.

Club Champion Philip Nicholson 76-75- 151, Runner-up Scott Phillips 80-71- 151, 3 Robert Moon 75-78- 153, 4 Hugh Hamilton Jnr 79-76- 155, 5 Cameron Wallace 77-78-155, 6 Christopher Gilbraith 76-81- 157, 7 Lloyd Bond 83-75- 158, 8 Jonathan Neill 80-78- 158, 9 Robert McGahan 82-77- 159, 10 Ian Hendry 81-79- 160.

Midweek Mixed Stableford - Chris Knight has some sparkling play on the back nine holes to thank for his recent win in the midweek Stableford.

Despite a no return on the long 14th hole, three back to back birdies on 10 through 12 had consolidated his front nine score of 20 points.

Two more birdies on 16 and 17, with a tidy par at the close gave him a well deserved 2 point win over Michael Wass and Chris Blakey, both with 39 points.

Leading scores - 1 Chris Knight 41 points, 2 Michael Wass 39, 3 Chris Blakey 39, 4 Colin Snell 38, 5 Michael Weedall 37, 6 Ian Christie 37, 7 Daniel Leyden 37, 8 Denis Wrench 37, 9 Brian Ord 37, 10 Sid Snell 37.

Lytham Trophy (Q) -

Leading scores - 1 Geoff Sowerby 70, 2 Ken Porter 71, 3 Colin Chappell 71, 4 Tony McBean 72, 5 Chris Blakey 73, 6 James Richardson 74, 7 Will Boarder 74, 8 David Wilson 74, 9 Michael Wilson 74, 10 Robert McGahan 74.

Ladies Ping 4BBB -

Leading scores - 1 M Griffiths & M Pearce 44 points, 2 P Hogg & J Longhorn 43, 3 L Franklin & V Facchini 39, 4 P Todd & G Savage 35, 5 L Willis & M Jeffcock 33, 6 S I’Anson & E Thubron 33, 7 I Allcroft & M Downs 31, 8 M Tillott & S O’Connor 28, 9 A Kennedy & S Wilson 19.

Ladies EG4 Medal -

leading scores - 1 Gill Savage net 73, 2 Lynda Willis 74, 3 Pat Todd 78.

Hartlepool Golf Club

A R Pallister/Gardner round 3 -

Adam Trenholme netted a fine 65 to take top place in the recent Pallister qualifying round.

His score lifted him three strokes clear of nearest rival Joe Posthill and in turn reduces his handicap by two stokes, down to 15 for his next outing.

Success in the match was set up from a strong front nine holes of just four over gross par and for all the course fought back a little on the return leg, Adam had done enough work to secure his victory.

Qualifiers - 1 Adam Trenholme net 65, 2 Joseph Posthill 68, 3 John Burton 69, 4 Ian Duncan 69, 5 Graham Lister 69, 6 Robert Martindale 70, 7 Luke Bassam 70, 8 David Wilkinson 70, 9 Mark Anderson 70.

Club Cup round 10 -

In a very low scoring match, it was Daniel Navin who set the standard for all others to beat with a five under par net 65.

The nine handicapper played 37 strokes out and 37 strokes back in a model of consistent play.

The highlights of the day were Daniel’s birdie two on the short fifth hole and a birdie three on the par four 13th.

A composed finish through the final holes, with no strokes lost to par preserved Daniel’s slender lead through to the close..

Castle Eden Golf Club

Captain’s Weekend

Gents Stableford - With scores tied after both Stuart Brown and Greg Peel had both returned 42 points, the result was settled on a count back.

After a sparkling round of 64 strokes, including five birdies, it was Stuart’s final hole which sealed the game for him.

The short, but steeply uphill, par four 18th hole was dispatched in just two strokes swinging the count back result firmly in Stuart’s favour.

Congratulations also go out to Mick Cook for his hole-in- one on the seventh hole.

Leading scores - 1 Stuart Brown 42 points, 2 Greg Peel 42, 3 Nick Anderson 41, 4 Lee Bentley 41, 5 Ryan Dixon 40, 6 Steve Carr 39, 7 Joshua Ridley 39, 8 Andrew Hall 39.

Junior Competition -

1 Cameron Pipe net 74, 2 Kieran Hall 75, 3 Ciaran Banks 76.

Mixed Competition -

1 R Hunter & D Ward 36, 2 N Martin & S Martin 34, 3 E Jefferson & M Jefferson 33.

Nimmo Qualifier 2 -

Leading scores - 1 Steven Wylie net 66, 2 Mark Pope 67, 3 Tony Featonby 67, 4 Gary Spalding 68, 5 Graham Ramshaw 69, 6 Paul Longworth 69, 7 Michael Hogg 69, 8 Steven Arkwright 70, 9 Chris Sengelow 70, 10 Jonathon Crawford 70.

Emily Cole Singles Knockout -

In a family final between Mrs Margaret Watkin and daughter Rebecca, it was Rebecca who came through as winner.

Earlier in the competition her sister Kathryn, no stranger to the winners circle herself, had narrowly lost to lady captain Mrs Sue Farley on the last hole of their match.

Sue was then beaten by mother Margaret in the semi-final as if to preserve the family honour.

TSU Inter-Club leagues -

Week 10 of the league matches saw both of our division one teams take a setback, as Castle Eden were on the receiving end of a 19-5 drumming at Brass Castle against Middlesbrough and Hartlepool fell even harder to Eaglescliffe by 22-2.

On a positive note, Seaton Carew continue their rise in division two after beating league leaders Richmond by 16-8. Seaton are now holding second place, just seven points from the top.