Premier League netball: Hartlepool Oaksway 46 New Cambell 37, Kiwi makes dream debut

Oaksway gave their Premier League survival hopes a major boost when they stung high-fliers New Cambell.

The Hartlepool team climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to a gritty home 46-37 victory over the second-placed Londoners.

Oaksway were indebted to great displays by two of the club’s old stagers, the two Vickys, Phillips and Burgess.

But the star of the show at Brierton Community Sports Centre was new signing, Tamsin Moala.

The teenager has only just joined the squad but her impact was immediate, coming on at goal-shooter and scoring consistently and impressing with her play up top.

Player-coach Jill Foreman told SportMail: “Tamsin is at Team Northumbria and she came down with a few of the girls who play for us and in the Super League for Northumbria.

“She has come over from New Zealand to play in England but her family is from Yorkshire so she is not classed as an overseas player.

“Tamsin’s 19, about 6ft and with bags of talent and she knows that by playing for us she will get court-time.

“Getting new talent to the club is not easy because of our geography but having signed her is a big boost for us. She is a lovely asset to have in our squad.”

New Cambell arrived in Hartlepool minus a couple of their own Super League ‘assets’ but that did not seem to hinder the Eastenders.

Indeed, the first quarter was nip and tuck with the scores level, Oaksway squeezing ahead by three points at half-time.

The hosts maintained the gap at the end of the third quarter and with Moala in great touch deep in the opposition territory, Oaksway held on for their fourth win of the season to move up to seventh, two points above Leeds.

It was a great effort throughout the side, epitomised by England international Leah Kennedy and Tuaine Keenan at the back, the Kiwi showing tremendous strength and pushing her compatriot, Moala, close for the player of the match accolade.

Natasha Hampshire played well, as always in the centre of the court with Burgess exerting great influence as she returns to full fitness.

“It was a difficult game, especially coming off the back of a loss,” added Foreman. “We got ahead by half-time and managed to stay in front.

“We probably did not get into full flow but we capitalised on our chances and got an excellent result.”

Oaksway have a tough away trip to London on Sunday when they visit Academy, who are third in the table.

Oaksway: Leah Kennedy, Tuaine Keenan, Claire Brown, Natasha Hampshire, Rebecca Neil, Georgia Rowe, Vicky Phillips.

Subs used: Iman Thomas, Danielle Smith, Vicky Burgess, Heloise Wormleighton, Tamsin Moala