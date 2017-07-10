Seaton Carew Golf Club hosts North-East & North-West Pro-Am title

Seaton Carew Golf Club hosted the North-East & North-West Pro-Am - with Professional golfers from across the north finding the Brabazon a tough track to crack in a three-way share of title.

Just a day after Phil Nicholson claimed the Seaton club championship for the fourth time by edging out close friend Scott Phillips in a three-hole play-off, it was the pros turn to try to tame the links.

But the professionals soon found that the Dr Alister MacKenzie designed course – the same man who created the Augusta National - on the North East coast was in no mood to accommodate low scores.

South Moor’s Mark Ridley, Morpeth’s David Clark and Stephen Kyle posted the top strokeplay scores of the day of one0under 72.

Last year’s winner, Craig Goodfellow, of Carlisle, who travelled the following day to take part in Final Qualifying for the Open, was a shot behind along with Matfen’s John Harrison.

Seaton Carew has received rave reviews since investing heavily in improving the greens and the course, and the adjustments went down well with the professionals.

Tom Flowers, the secretary of the NE & NW PGA, said: “I don’t know of any stand out drama in any particular round, other than the drama that occurs in every golfer’s round when you listen in the clubhouse later.

“But I think that this was the first occasion when the professionals of the NE & NW PGA had played over the Brabazon Course and the scores reflected what a formidable test the course is and particularly on a fairly gentle day in terms of the weather.

“Course feedback from professionals and amateurs was very positive, they thought that it was a cracking course, but tough, although enjoyable.

“The event itself was successful and enhanced prizes resulting from significant sponsorship was most welcomed by the players.”

The leading team score at the Pro-Am saw Rockliffe Hall’s Martyn Stubbings top the leaderboard alongside Seaton members Luke Verrall, Mark Wilson and Michael Wilson on 126 points. That was four clear of second place.

Team placings:

Rockliffe Hall 126; KB Sheet Metal 128; Bishop Mitre Catering 130; Petch Butchers 130; Team Shaw 131; Team Ridley 133; Team Clark 134; Team Goodfellow 134; Brampton GC 135; Hodgsons 135; Norman Bagley 137; Team Watkins 137; Hunter Motorcare 138; Team Craig Smith 138; Seaton Carew GC 139; The Teessiders 139; Barnard Castle GC 142; Team Graham 142; Team Richardson 143; Team Maitland 144; QA International 146; Rockliffe Hall II 146; Team Jobling 146.