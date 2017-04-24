West Hartlepool’s big win is all in vain

Rampant West ran in nine tries in a valiant attempt to regain the play-off place in North One East - only to discover that Penrith’s win at Percy Park means it will be the Cumbrians who live to fight another day.

Instead, West go into the summer buoyed by their biggest away win for years as their running from deep destroyed a home side who still managed to run in five tries of their own.

It was a fitting end to Iain Dixon’s reign as Head Coach and Dan Boatman’s tenure as skipper.

However, Dixon was left to reflect on a game which cost his side that chance to gain promotion through the play-offs.

“The penalty try which gave Pocklington the injury time win at our place a couple of weeks ago was undoubtedly the crucial factor in our season,” he said.

“The team will have to learn from that game, and next season they will have to be more disciplined for new coach Stu Hardy as well as learn how to manage games a bit better.

“They are a young side. They will keep on improving and will do well again next season.”

There was little sign of the tries to come when the home side went into an early lead at Laund Hill after Gavin Painter’s kick was charged down. Huddersfield attacked up the left with flanker Sam Hodge touching down in the corner with Gavin Stead’s conversion just wide.

West were pinned back in their own half for the first quarter of the game. but finally broke out in some style. Rob Thorn taking a ball in his own half and the powering his way through the home defence to give Gavin Painter an easy conversion.

Back came YMCA with winger Tom Bullock sent in at the corner thanks to a long looping pass from scrum half Bradley.

With half an hour gone West were trailing 10-7, but all that was to change dramatically before the break.

Aaron Myer setting things going as he danced his way through three tackles to go in under the posts.

Two minutes later West’s lead was 21-10 as Ryan Painter bamboozled the cover with an inside ball which gave Lee Maddison a clear run in.

Rob Thorn then notched his second on 35 minutes as he intercepted just inside the Huddersfield half. There was no stopping him as he powered home to earn a try bonus point with Gavin Painter again successful.

Fellow winger Luke Mallinson also got in the act when West took a scrum against the head allowing Gavin Painter to glide through to set up the easy run in. His conversion gave his side a 35-10 lead.

He was successful with a penalty shortly after the restart before Thorn got his well deserved hat-trick.

His try was set up by a break up the left wing by Greg Edwards and Zac Southern with the latter unselfishly sending in the big winger - Painter once again immaculate from out wide.

Huddersfield came back with a long range try of their own with centre Stead weaving his way to the line to set up an easy conversion for himself.

But that was a brief respite for the home side as replacement back row Sam Miller broke to send Aaron Myers through the middle. He was able to touch down after collecting a deft kick over the defence - Gavin Painter ruining his immaculate kicking record on the day by going for a drop goal conversion which went wide.

Joe Willis was next on the scoresheet as the replacement winger seized on another interception to race home from 40m metres with Painter back to his best from the touchline.

Then Myers notched his own hat-trick with the best try of the game as Ryan Painter started a slick move from his own 22.

At 64-17 West could be forgiven for taking their foot off the gas as Huddersfield ran in two late tries down the right wing to secure their own try bonus point.

Huddersfield: Ledgard, Wedderburn, Morton, Stead, Bullock, Bull, Bradley, Wrafter, Hill, Slater, Housley, Boussaada, Holyhead, Hodge, Lumb.

Reps (all used) Emsley, Appleby, Piper.

Tries: Hodge, Bullock, Stead, Morton, Bull.

Cons: Stead

Yellow: Stead.

West: Zac Southern, Luke Mallinson, Greg Edwards, Peter Youll, Rob Thorn, Gavin Painter, Ryan Painter, Adam Coates, Andrew Rollins, Anth Carr, John Bunter, Joe Rafferty, Dan Boatman (captain), Lee Maddison, Aaron Myers.

Reps (all used) Sam Miller, Joe Willis, Alex Key.

Tries Thorn (3), Myers (3), Maddison, Mallinson, Willis.

Cons G Painter (8)

Pens: G Painter.,