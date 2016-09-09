West Hatlepool take on newly promoted Malton and Norton looking to keep unbeaten record going

West Hatlepool travel to East Yorkshire to take on newly promoted Malton and Norton looking to keep their unbeaten record going.

The Brinkburn side won all three of their warm-up games against decent opposition, and then ran in six tries in the 37-13 win against relegated Huddersfield YMCA at Brinkburn in the league opener.

Malton and Norton have entered the league from the other direction having won their play-off against Middlesbrough to clinch their promotion..

They lost their own league opener – a derby at Pocklington – last week, but West head coach Iain Dixon says this game will be the hardest so far this season.

“We have played at Malton before when it was their first home game after being promoted and they were certainly up for that game, “he says.

“They have some overseas players in their ranks notably South African full back Xolela Payi, and some lively backs so we will have to get our first up tackling right.”

West will welcome back fly half Gavin Painter with Zac Southern dropping to full back after an excellent show against Huddersfield.

They will also be without new prop Tim Blades and Jay Corbett who has slotted comfortably into the second row this season.

West squad: Luke Mallinson, Zac Southern, Liam Checksfield, Eldon Myers, Peter Youll, Will Hilditch, Paul Moss, Gain Painter, Ryan Painter, Adam Coates, Andrew Rollins, Ross Wood, John Bunter , Chris Atkins, Alex Barker, Lee Maddison, Dan Boatman (capt), Sam Miller, Jonny Hunter.