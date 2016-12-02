Young netballers win major international tournament in Singapore

Young netball players are celebrating after winning a major international tournament in the Far East.

The youngsters have been victorious in the International Youth Sports Challenge at the Singapore Sports School.

Hartlepool’s Oaksway club provided 10 of the 12 in the Under 15`s Angels Netball North-East squad for the event.

The team won a close fought and gripping final to emerge 45-38 against Bukit Jalil.

The girls battled through against teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, China and Singapore in the week-long tournament.

The Oaskway girls were accompanied by club coach Bev Linighan in the trip of a lifetime that saw them experiencing the culture of the Far Eastern country through sightseeing opportunities and cultural exchanges with host students.

The International Youth Sports Challenge places strong emphasis on the Olympic values of Friendship, Excellence and Respect.

These values transcend borders and serve as points of coverage for all competing athletes. it serves as a platform for youth athletes around the world to forge a mutual understanding and respect through their participation in competitive netball.

The enrichment opportunities that this trip provides is numerous.

Coca Cola have sponsored them and their strip.

The Oaksway players are Hannah Gofton, Libby Skidmore, Rachel White, Maddie Ryder (all Hartlepool), Millie Tinkler, Bishop Auckland, Jess Walton, Durham, Anna Jewitt, Spennymoor, Eve Murray, Oaksway, Eaglescliffe, Alice Currie, Cumbria, Ella Bowen, Durham. The squd is completed by Eve Farrel and Emily Boyak Short, both from the Seatonians club in Tyne & Wear.