Youngstars: Angels North-East Netball team fly off to International Youth Sports Challenge in Singapore

Young netball players are set for the trip of a lifetime representing the North-East at a tournament in Singapore.

The youngsters will be taking part in the International Youth Sports Challenge at the Singapore Sports School.

Hartlepool’s Oaksway club will be providing 10 of the 12 in the Under 15`s Angels Netball North-East squad.

Oaksway coach Jill Foreman said: “It’s great that we’ve got 10 of our young players going to the tournament alongside club coach Bev Linighan who will be joining them too.

“They will play against teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, China and Singapore and it’s a fantastic opportunity.

“They will be experiencing the culture of the Far Eastern country through sightseeing opportunities and cultural exchanges with host students.”

After a series of regional selection days held at Northumbria University, the girls were invited to join the squad for the trip.

The International Youth Sports Challenge places strong emphasis on the Olympic values of Friendship, Excellence and Respect.

These values transcend borders and serve as points of coverage for all competing athletes. it serves as a platform for youth athletes around the world to forge a mutual understanding and respect through their participation in competitive netball.

The enrichment opportunities that this trip will provide is numerous.

Coca Cola have sponsored the team and their strip and the girls jet off for the tournament this weekend.

The Oaksway players are Hannah Gofton, Libby Skidmore, Rachel White, Maddie Ryder (all Hartlepool), Millie Tinkler, Bishop Auckland, Jess Walton, Durham, Anna Jewitt, Spennymoor, Eve Murray, Oaksway, Eaglescliffe, Alice Currie, Cumbria, Ella Bowen, Durham. The squd is completed by Eve Farrel and Emily Boyak Short, both from the Seatonians club in Tyne & Wear.

