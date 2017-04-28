Youngstars: Golfer Cameron Wallace wins national AoC Sport Open Golf Championship

Youngst rs

In 2016, Cameron won the Durham Boys Northern Counties individual and was runner-up in the Durham Men’s Championship ay Sharpley GC, where he set a course record of 63.

The new season brings with it new challenges for Cameron, a young man with a clear vision of his future and a strong determination to achieve it.

Currently working toward a BTEC Sport diploma at Hartlepool College of Further Education. Cameron is into his second year of studying already with an eye on a US scholarship in the near future.

The first of the National youth competitions is the AoC Sport Open Golf Championship, organised by the Association of Colleges, the leading organisation for college sport education and physical activity.

The Championship is open to students between 16 and 19 years of age from affiliated colleges through the country.

This year the Championship was held at Morley Hayes Golf Club in Derbyshire last weekend, with the competitors playing one round each day.

Cameron was the sole representative from the North East and lined up with over 60 other players all of whom were fired up to land this coveted national title.

Although playing well before the Championship, Cameron spent more time with his coach and mentor Garrick Porteous, the Northumberland GC tour professional and former winner of the British Amateur Championship.

He was in close consultation with his club builder, Craig of Dynamic golf, to ensure his clubs were perfect, and then put in hours and hours of practice to ensure a consistency of ball striking.

“I knew I could win this before I got there,” Cameron said.

“The golf course was in good condition and I had just shot the course record of 66 around Seaton Carew earlier in the week, so I knew my game was in good shape”.

“On the first day, I birdied the opening two holes, then drove the green side bunker at 372 yards at the fifth and birdied that one as well.

“I was hitting the ball massive distances. I have to go out aggressively from the start and make a place for myself on the leaderboard”.

At the end of the first day Cameron was leading the field at one under par and totally confident he was going to win.

Day two brought with it windy conditions which suited the links player he is.

“I predicted that even par or one under would probably win, so I played more defensively, aiming at the middle of the green rather than attacking all the flags.

After birdying the second, the hardest hole on the the course Knew all I had to do was minimise the mistakes”.

A young player of great maturity and insight, Cameron talked about a quote from the great Ben Hogan, “Golf is not a game of good shots. It is a game of bad shots.”

He said, “It’s not about how good my good shots are, it’s about how good my bad shots are”.

A sound philosophy for the game.

After finishing off the second round at level par, leaving him at one under for the championship, Cameron had five hours to wait before the rest of the competitors came home.

“I was pretty chilled and went off to the practice ground to hit a few balls and wait for the other scores to come in. With only about eight pairs left out there I knew I’d done it”.

And done it he had.

In doing so, Cameron had scooped his first national title and became the first Hartlepool FE College student to take national honours in any sport.

Cameron would like to express his thanks and appreciation to all the support he has had from his parents, Richie and Trish.

To Garrick at Northumberland GC and Craig at Dynamic Golf, all at Hartlepool College and to Mick Clucas the JLO at his home club Castle Eden.

Mick told me, “Cameron is the most determined and focussed young player I have ever met and the best putter I have ever seen, anywhere”. High praise indeed.

With the best possible start to the season, Cameron now goes on to compete in the Cleveland Salver at the weekend, then on to the Fairhaven Trophy in Southport in two weeks.

We wish him every success.