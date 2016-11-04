Youngsters from Hartlepool Wadokai and Karate Club jet off for European Championships in Belgium

youngst rs

Karate kids from Hartlepool Wadokai Club are jetting off to represent England at the Federation European Wadokai Championships in Belgium.

The young martial artists will join the national squad for the 43rd championships which are being held in Leige this weekend.

The young club members were selected after training in the dojo and at squad sessions in Leicester and Birmingham every month to earn a place on the England team.

The boys selected are Lewis Muldown (18) from Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Joe Hind (14) from High Tunstall school, Harvey Kerridge (14) from Dyke House and Joe Flounders (12) from English Martyrs School.

Joe Flounders is competing in Kumite (fighting), Joe Hind Kata, Harvey Kerridge (14) Kumite and Kata and Lewis Muldown (18) Kumite and Kata.

All four competed at the European championships last year and all brought back medals.

Club instructor, Amy Jorgeson said: “All four lads have worked their socks off this year to keep their England places, training at our Hartlepool Wadokai club a minimum of four nights a week, and most weekends, including monthly England squad training in Leicester/Birmingham and entering regular competitions.

“They have been joined in this gruelling regime by fellow squad mates Mollie Cooper, Daniel Spires (who himself medalled in Portugal in July) and Paul White, who aren’t competing in Belgium this year.

“They travel with the full support of their families, their team mates at the club and the town behind them. Go and smash it guys.”

Hartlepool Wadokai has classes for children of all ages and are based at Whitby Street South, in Hartlepool.

For more information contact the club on 07984798634 or visit www.hartlepoolwadokai.com.