Hartlepool face Seaton Carew in cricket derby

Hartlepool face a tough double weekend including the derby at local rivals Seaton Carew on Bank Holiday Monday.

They then have the following weekend without a game as league restructuring has seen Pool without a match in the penultimate weekend.

But they may be thankful of a rest following an exciting set of fixtures this weekend.

Pool firstly host one time title contenders Richmond on Saturday, before making the short trip to Hornby Park to play Seaton on Monday.

Richmond were once again in contention at the top of the league, before the league deducted them 40 points, effectively stopping their challenge for the title.

They still poses a very strong and youthful squad, with their main batting threat coming in the shape of Garry Pratt, whom has scored an abundance of runs

against all teams in the league.

The Seaton game on Monday will no doubt be a noisy affair and Carew will be hoping they get the better of the result, with Pool taking the recent

results, being comfortable victors the last time the sides met.

Carew sit just one place and four points below Pool although the do have a game in hand, which will be played next weekend.

Carew have been a mixed bag this season, with some very good victories paired with some disappointing performances, similarly to Pool.

Usman Arshad has been in some good form in recent weeks, but with a free weekend and a non-started game in their last two weeks, Seaton could be a little shy of match practice.

Pool name a strong side for both games, but appear to be light of an experienced bowler for both matches.

Ross Harrl makes his debut on Saturday and will share bowling responsibilities with Lewis Stabler, Dale Metcalfe and Jonathan Carson.

Ollie Moke returning to the seconds to add some batting and bowling strength as they try to avoid

relegation.

Pool’s batting line up looks particularly strong and should one or two of the top order find their form, a high score should be a certainty.

Neil Coverdale, John Watson, Phil Mustard, Jon Rickard, Dave Seymour and Alan Tebbett all have Premier League centuries and make up the top six.

Callum Prosser returns to Monday’s team with work commitments forcing him to miss the Saturday fixture.

His presence adds a little more fight to the bowling

attack, but he will be playing against much stronger opposition than he has done in recent weeks whilst finding his form.

Ahead of the derby, Seaton have a busy weekend visiting Marske tomorrow then playing great Ayton on Sunday at Billingham Synthonia Cricket Club