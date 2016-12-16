Sunderland AFC director to leave club

Sunderland AFC commercial director Gary Hutchinson is to leave the club.

Mr Hutchinson, who has been on the board of directors for the last five years as part of his 17-year stint at the club, will leave the Stadium of Light in the new year to take on a new role.

He said: "I have been offered an exciting opportunity to embark on the next stage of my career, which I am really looking forward to.

"Of course I am saddened to leave behind some wonderful colleagues, friends and clients, but I will take so many positive memories and incredible experiences with me.

"I would like to sincerely thank Ellis Short, Martin Bain and Angela Lowes for their support and friendship during my time at the club and everyone I have worked alongside during my 17 eventful years.

"I have been a Sunderland supporter all my life and I will continue to follow the club with tremendous pride. I wish David and the team, along with everyone associated with Sunderland, the very best of luck for the remainder of the season and beyond."

Sunderland AFC chief executive, Martin Bain, said: "On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank Gary for his hard work and dedication during his time at Sunderland.

"He leaves with our sincere good wishes and we hope he enjoys success in his new role."