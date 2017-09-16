YOUNGSTARS: Hartlepool golfer Jaxon Fletcher celebrating after seeing off over 250 competitors to win the Junior Golf Tour Cup

Young Hartlepool golfer Jaxon Fletcher is celebrating after seeing off over 250 competitors to win the Junior Golf Tour Cup.

The competition saw young players aged 7-13 years old take part in five qualifying events within the region culminating in the final at Hartlepool Golf Club.

There were 20 players chosen to represent each of three counties, Durham, Northumberland and Cumbria, following the qualifying rounds of play.

Hartlepool had three players, Jaxon Fletcher and brothers Lewis and Liam Lightowler in the Durham side.

Andrew Fletcher and Kevin Lightowler, the respective fathers, are both members at Hartlepool. Jaxon has also recently become a member of Seaton Carew.

Seaton had Ella Jackson, and Amy Burton in the side.

The competition is played over nine holes and the outright winner was Jaxon with a net score of just 29, the next best was 33.

It proved a double celebration for Jaxon who had his 10th birthday the day after the game.

Jaxon’s dad Andrew has been playing for 10 years at Hartlepool and Jaxon has been swinging a club since he was three.

He joined Seaton recently, as they have a junior membership more his age and competitive play he can involved in through his own age group.

The Northumberland side went on to win the team event, Durham having been regional champions for six of the last seven years.