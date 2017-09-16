YOUNGSTARS: Memorial match to much-loved Hartlepool CC cricketer Ian Jackson

Youngsters took part in the inaugural memorial cup match in memory of a much-loved cricketer and coach.

Under 11 teams from Hartlepool and Seaton Carew Cricket Clubs took part in the match in memory of Ian Jackson of the Park Drive club.

Ian Jackson.

Played under U13 type rules, which state that when a batsman loses his wicket he departs the crease and has to retire upon reaching 30, (different to U11 pairs rules), the toss was made by Ian’s 11-year-old son Max Jackson, who won and elected to bat first on a full 22 yard pitch.

The bowling rules were that every bowler had to bowl at least one over and a maximum of three.

The opening pair of Max Jand Caleb Sayers laid a great foundation with a stand of 31 in just six overs.

Harry Wiles stepped up to the crease and batted himself in gradually whilst Caleb Sayers kept up the momentum and retired soon after with 32.

Next in was Ben Crawford, who did just as Harry had previously, and watched the bowling patiently while Harry began thumping successive boundaries and also retired on 32.

After 20 overs Pool had an excellent score of 122-1.

Showing excellent control and good pace, the opening bowling pair of Max Jackson and Finlay Barlow squeezed the Seaton openers and only conceded 10 runs in the first four overs.

A catch and run out from Finlay Barlow and a catch from Caleb Sayers was icing on the cake.

Such was the superiority of the home side that Seaton were restricted to just 72 runs - 50 runs short of the target.

From a coaching perspective, Pool coaches Gary Crawford and George Sayers, were astounded at the playing maturity and levels of control shown by the players during the game.

They said the team played for Ian and knew he would be delighted with the rapid progress of his protégés.

At the presentation, Junior Chairman Alan Smith, gave a brief summary of Ian Jackson’s qualities on and off the cricket field.

He recalled Ian as a talented cricketer, an enthusiastic coach, a true sportsman and the ideal team player.

“We all miss Ian following his passing in December 2016.”

The club was delighted that Ian’s family agreed to concept of this memorial cup. It will help keep Ian’s contribution to cricket at Hartlepool CC in the spotlight for years to come.

Ian’s wife, Louise Jackson, presented the cup to Hartlepool captain, and her son, Max.

Cue the celebrations of someone who will never be forgotten.