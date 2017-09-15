Youngstars: New football coaching sessions in Hartlepool for soccer stars of the future

Budding soccer stars of the future can get on the ball with new football coaching sessions in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool FC host ‘Little Kickers’ sessions for three to six year olds every Saturday morning 10am-11am at Belle Vue Sports Centre, Kendal Road, Hartlepool.

And Improtech Soccer Academy host new regular Tuesday night coaching sessions, for players aged from under six up to 15, at Brierton Sports Centre.

The Hartlepool FC sessions are £ 3 with qualified coaches, enhanced CRB checks, and first aid certified.

With chief Coach is Ashleigh Hackwell, qualified FA coach and referee, the aim is develop youngsters to move forward in the club.

To register for the sessions text 07989 194019. Any local company’s wishing to sponsor this also text the number above or check out Hartlepool FC Facebook site.

Improtech Soccer is also officially launching its new Football Academy at English Martyrs School in Catcote Road.

Its aim is to take promising young footballers and developing them to the point where they could play professionally.

Anyone interested should email either simon@improtechsoccer.com or steve@improtechsoccer.com.

Players will need to bring full training kit, shin-pads, and a drink. Footwear with metal studs should not be worn.