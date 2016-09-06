Charlotte Crosby and Katie Price among stars to support Bradley Lowery’s £700k US cancer treatment appeal

A host of celebrities are getting behind battling youngster Bradley Lowery’s appeal for life-saving cancer treatment abroad.

After hearing of the five-year-old’s fight against neuroblastoma, stars such as Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby and model Katie Price have come out in support.

The high-profile figures have taken to Twitter to pledge donations to Bradley and urge others to do the same as part of his #justonepound appeal, which asks members of the public to text a £1 donation to help raise funds.

The appeal which has gone viral, is part of a campaign set up by Bradley’s family in the hope of raising £700,000 to cover the cost of treatment in America after his neuroblastoma returned.

The Blackhall schoolboy had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

He is undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and has had to have his teeth removed to prevent infection.

Charlotte Crosby has donated to Bradley's appeal.

On Twitter, Sunderland celeb Charlotte Crosby posted a picture of her donation to Bradley saying: “This is so simple and so important.

“I’ve done it and so can you! #BradleysChallenge #justonepound.”

Model and entrepreneur Katie Price also tweeted from her account to pledge her support. She said: “This little boy’s story so heartbreaking. Help donate @Bradleysfight.”

Meanwhile Sunderland Ladies and England international number nine Beth Mead urged her followers on Twitter to make a donation which could help save the youngster’s life.

Beth Mead has shown her support.

She said: “Please help donate, give as much as you can. “Text BRAD02 to 70070 and how much you wish to donate.#BradleysFight”

The support comes in the wake of Sunderland star Fabio Borini who added his name to those who have backed his appeal. The striker has donated to the fund in the hope of inspiring his fans todo the same.

Sunderland fans have responded, by coming up with a personalised chant for the young football fan, which they hope to get the crowd singing at the teams home match on Monday.

The idea comes from Sunderland AFC fans Andrew Mccracken and Jack Murray, who plan to get all of the fans gathered at the stadium to chant “one Bradley Lowery” during the fifth minute of the game, referencing the age of the youngster. They hope it will show support and raise awareness of his battle.

Mr Mccracken, 38, from Brancepeth Avenue, in Fencehouses, said: “Our aim is to show Bradley and his family that everyone is behind him.”

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight

